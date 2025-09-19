Rollerbowl rivals react to being blamed for much-loved Inverness venue’s closure

Hollywood Bowl have responded to being blamed for the closure of Inverness rivals Rollerbowl.

Its Inverness bowling alley with 18 lanes, a dining area, bar and arcade opened earlier this year.

Rollerbowl owner Shahid Yusaf has accused the chain of “stepping on my toes” and showing no care to the independent alley.

He will close his family-run Inverness business after almost 36 years.

Hollywood Bowl is the UK’s largest operator of tenpin bowling and has more than 70 centres.

And the business has hit back, saying its Inverness location “offers much more than bowling”.

Hollywood Bowl ‘sad’ to see Inverness rival shut

Construction of Hollywood Bowl started in December, promising to deliver “a taste of modern LA”.

The business has sympathised with the local alley, saying it is “always sad” to see independents like Rollerbowl shut.

A spokeswoman said: “The leisure industry, like other sectors across the UK, are facing up to difficult decisions about the future of their business due to an unprecedented operating climate.

“It’s always sad to see an independent bowling alley close its doors after playing an important part in the community for so long.”

The new entertainment centre employs around 30 people.

However, 30 staff are also set to lose their jobs at Rollerbowl when it shuts next month.

Hollywood Bowl said it has seen plenty of positive feedback from customers since it opened in the Highland capital.

The spokeswoman added: “Hollywood Bowl Inverness offers much more than bowling fun as a local employer.

“It offers high quality family entertainment with arcades, pool tables and great food.

“Since our opening in April, we’ve received lots of positive guest feedback from bowling fans and local families, who have enjoyed visiting the centre and who value having a modern entertainment destination in Inverness.”

When will Rollerbowl close?

Rollerbowl will close its doors for the final time at the end of October, almost 36 years after opening them for the first time, according to owner Shahid.

He said: “It’s very emotional. I have a handful of staff who have been with me for 35 years.

“So you can imagine trying to break the news to them, it has been a very difficult decision. But we had to make it, we’re haemorrhaging money.

“There’s just not enough business in Inverness for two bowling places and that’s the bottom line.

“They have taken some of our business away, but our overheads have stayed the same.”

