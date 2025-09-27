Why lawyer quit legal firm job to reopen dad’s beloved Inverness shop Station News

A cherished Inverness shop that was forced to shut down two years ago has reopened at a different location.

Previously located near Inverness Bus Station, Station News was a local favourite for 13 years.

However, owner Munawar Ahmad was forced to close his beloved store in October 2023.

Rose Street Hall, the historic building where his premises called home, was demolished to make way for a 210-bed hotel.

Two years later, his son has turned his back on a legal career to reopen the shop at a new location.

Ibrahim Ahmad took over tiny premises on Union Street, near the train station, last month.

The 30-year-old, a trained lawyer, had previously decided to quit his job at a firm in Manchester to return to the Highlands.

The P&J met the young businessman at the convenience store to speak about the decision, including;

How “difficult” was it for his dad and his family to have their former store demolished.

The reason he quit his job at a law firm.

How they have “lower” prices than the Co-op and the cheapest coffee in Inverness city centre.

And what he thinks Inverness is missing as a city.

How Station News became Inverness city centre favourite

Ibrahim explained that his dad used “all his savings” to buy the former Station News shop.

He explained: “My dad worked as a taxi driver in London for 15 years after moving to the UK from Pakistan.

“He got sick of working with the taxi, so then he used all his savings to buy the shop. In the beginning, I thought he was crazy because I’d never heard of Inverness.

“Initially, it was very dead, and then slowly I saw it sort of build up over the years and then it came to a point where it was providing a good living for my family.”

Ibrahim, who studied law in Dundee, helped his dad before going to university and then again every summer during his degree.

He then moved to Manchester and worked at a law firm for two years on a graduate scheme.

However, he decided to quit his job and return to Inverness.

He explained: “I missed my family and I wanted to do something here.

“When I came back, I found out that the company that had bought the property was demolishing it to build a hotel.

“As a family, it was quite difficult. That’s what we relied on.”

Why reopen Station News?

Ibrahim, who is expecting his first child with his wife Momina, explained why he decided to reopen his dad’s shop.

He said: “My dad has gone back to the taxi and is doing a bit of plumbing too as running the store is a young man’s sort of game.

“And running a shop is what I know, apart from law. So, I was either this or law. And I couldn’t do law here.

“I did English law, so I can’t practice here. It was stupid now that I think about it.”

Ibrahim now runs the Inverness shop seven days a week. However, he explained that he is used to working long hours.

He said: “It is tiring, but I was working in a law firm before and I was doing a lot of hours there, so they trained me well for this.

“This job is more physically draining while the law firm was more mentally draining.

“This is definitely less stressful, so I prefer this, but in the law firm, I faced more unique challenges, so I miss that aspect of it.”

Competing with bigger rivals in Inverness

Ibrahim told The P&J that some of their bus station regulars are “happy” to see them back.

However, he added that most of their customers are based on Union Street.

Ibrahim admits that the store was “quite dead in the beginning,” but that they got a “big uplift in sales” when the Co-op on Church Street closed for refurbishment.

He is “hoping” people would realise that “some of the items are cheaper” at their shop.

He said: “Independents always have a disadvantage because we buy lower quantities of stock, so we don’t get it at the same rate as the supermarket.

“A lot of items are cheaper. The Co-op tends to do deals on multi-buys. So they’ll charge you more for one item, but if you buy two, they’ll be cheaper.

“But we tend to sell single items, and most of our items are cheaper, especially compared to WH Smith.”

Station News also sells what probably is the cheapest coffee in the city centre.

Take-away expressos are £1 while cappuccinos or flat whites are £1.50.

He said: “I think it puts people off because it’s almost too cheap.

“But there are some taxi drivers and tourists who just want a nice, cheap coffee.

“They’re not bothered if it’s not the best thing in the world.”

When asked about his plans for the future, he thinks the next two years will be “just survival.”

He said: “Make sure that it doesn’t die. And, if it survives, then I think we’ll build up hopefully a good customer base.”

Quick fire Inverness with Station News owner Ibrahim Ahmad

Is Inverness a good city to run a business?

I think it’s definitely got its good points. I think the people here are much more, sort of, open to new businesses.

Also, the rents are probably cheaper compared to a lot of other cities, but you also have a lower population, and we heavily rely on tourism here.

What is the biggest challenge you’re facing?

Rent and business rates. There’s no real discount on business rates for a new business or anything like that. The business rates are quite expensive because we’re in the city centre.

If you could change one thing about Inverness, what would it be?

For locals, there is a problem with the lack of accommodation. Also, a lot of the tourists complain about hotel prices, they’re way too high now.

People really like it here and they want to come back, but if they find that they have to spend so much money, they’ll maybe rethink and go somewhere else.

Best thing about Inverness?

I think, the people here are just incredibly nice and lovely.

What is the city centre missing?

I think, one of the things I miss the most is the lack of local businesses. There are quite a few, don’t get me wrong, but I think the city centre is sort of dominated by chains.

The only local businesses tend to be tourist shops and barber shops.

