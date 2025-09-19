Castlehill Care Home admissions in Inverness from council and NHS halted until improvements are made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castlehill Care Home admissions in Inverness from council and NHS halted until improvements are made

The move has come despite improvements being noted following a recent Care Inspectorate visit.

By Olivia Andrews, Local Democracy Reporter
Operators Morar Living say good progress is being made at Castlehill Care Home. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Admissions to Castlehill Care Home in Inverness by the council and NHS Highland have been suspended until improvements are made.

An inspection by the Care Inspectorate last year saw the home receive several “weak” ratings, leading to it being warned that its registration to operate was at risk without major improvements.

Despite operators Morar Living objecting to “substantial” parts of that report, a new manager was appointed in April of this year and follow-up inspections showed that progress was being made.

After a further inspection in May of this year enforcements were introduced.

The most recent inspection took place in August.

Improvements being made at Castlehill Care Home

Although “notable improvements” were recorded – as it was also highlighted how a “significant reduction” in the use of agency staff has led to “greater consistency” in residents’ care – the home still received two “weak” ratings out of the five areas assessed.

Inspectors rated the care home as “adequate” in how well it supported people’s wellbeing, how good its staff team are and the site’s setting.

It scored “weak” in leadership and how well its care and support are planned.

The exterior of Castlehill Care Home.
Inspectors noted several improvements to Castlehill Care Home. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

At a meeting of Highland Council yesterday, chief social worker officer Fiona Duncan said that following investigation in May admissions to the facility were suspended, until “we are confident that improvements are in place.”

She later said the investigation had been led by NHS Highland adult social care professionals.

The Care Inspectorate has extended a previously set deadline for the home to meet its requirements to October 31.

The most recent report explained the watchdog had removed its “urgent improvement notice”, but said monitoring would continue.

This week the care home told the Press and Journal NHS Highland is now carrying out reviews every six months, at their own request.

Meanwhile, a £1 million refurbishment of the ground floor is also underway.

The facility is one of the largest in the Highlands with the ability to accommodate up to 90 residents.

