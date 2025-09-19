Castlehill Care Home admissions in Inverness from council and NHS halted until improvements are made

Admissions to Castlehill Care Home in Inverness by the council and NHS Highland have been suspended until improvements are made.

An inspection by the Care Inspectorate last year saw the home receive several “weak” ratings, leading to it being warned that its registration to operate was at risk without major improvements.

Despite operators Morar Living objecting to “substantial” parts of that report, a new manager was appointed in April of this year and follow-up inspections showed that progress was being made.

After a further inspection in May of this year enforcements were introduced.

The most recent inspection took place in August.

Improvements being made at Castlehill Care Home

Although “notable improvements” were recorded – as it was also highlighted how a “significant reduction” in the use of agency staff has led to “greater consistency” in residents’ care – the home still received two “weak” ratings out of the five areas assessed.

Inspectors rated the care home as “adequate” in how well it supported people’s wellbeing, how good its staff team are and the site’s setting.

It scored “weak” in leadership and how well its care and support are planned.

At a meeting of Highland Council yesterday, chief social worker officer Fiona Duncan said that following investigation in May admissions to the facility were suspended, until “we are confident that improvements are in place.”

She later said the investigation had been led by NHS Highland adult social care professionals.

The Care Inspectorate has extended a previously set deadline for the home to meet its requirements to October 31.

The most recent report explained the watchdog had removed its “urgent improvement notice”, but said monitoring would continue.

This week the care home told the Press and Journal NHS Highland is now carrying out reviews every six months, at their own request.

Meanwhile, a £1 million refurbishment of the ground floor is also underway.

The facility is one of the largest in the Highlands with the ability to accommodate up to 90 residents.

