Couple who died in crash on the A9 near Slochd named

Two people who died on the A9 near Slochd have been named by police as a couple from Norwich.

The crash occurred around 7.10am on Monday September 15 on the A9 between Inverness and Aviemore near the Slochd summit.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta car and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

The occupants of the car, Teresa Dyer, 45, and Gareth Watts, 43, from the Norfolk area, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The two male occupants of the van were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment and later discharged.

The road was closed for around seven hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Teresa and Gareth, who have asked for privacy at this time.

“Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing. We would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage from around that time, which would assist our inquiry, to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0441 of 15 September, 2025.”