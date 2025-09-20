Couple who died in crash on the A9 near Slochd named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Couple who died in crash on the A9 near Slochd named

Teresa Dyer, 45, and Gareth Watts, 43, were from the Norfolk area.

By Ross Hempseed
Teresa Dyer and Gareth Watts.
Teresa Dyer and Gareth Watts. Image: Police Scotland.

Two people who died on the A9 near Slochd have been named by police as a couple from Norwich.

The crash occurred around 7.10am on Monday September 15 on the A9 between Inverness and Aviemore near the Slochd summit.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta car and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

The occupants of the car, Teresa Dyer, 45, and Gareth Watts, 43, from the Norfolk area, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The two male occupants of the van were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment and later discharged.

The road was closed for around seven hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Teresa and Gareth, who have asked for privacy at this time.

“Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing. We would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage from around that time, which would assist our inquiry, to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0441 of 15 September, 2025.”

