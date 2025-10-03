When will Rose Street multistorey car park repairs start as contract finally awarded?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When will Rose Street multistorey car park repairs start as contract finally awarded?

Highland Council announced repair works would be needed more than 14 months ago, but now a contractor has finally been appointed.

By Alex Banks
Rose Street car park in Inverness which is due to be repaired. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Council has finally appointed a contractor for the Rose Street multistorey car park repairs – more than 14 months after first announcing works would be completed.

The contract has been awarded to Shrewsbury construction firm Beaver Bridges, who recently built the new East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth.

Works are now in their pre-construction phase, meaning the firm is now preparing its plan and programme.

About 200 of the 856 bays at Rose Street multistorey car park have been cordoned off since June last year.

An initial six-month disruption was then revealed by Highland Council, with spaces at the largest car park in Inverness to be made available as the project went on.

None have as of yet, but with a contractor in place, how long will it be before drivers are able to use these spaces again?

Car park works ‘can’t be too disruptive’

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) local development manager Mike Duncan has welcomed the news of a contractor being appointed.

However, he is worried about the time it has taken to get to this stage.

Mr Duncan said: ” Back in June 2024, it was expected that Rose Street car park repairs would take about six months to complete.

“Now, 14 months on, I welcome the news of a contractor being appointed to carry out the work.

Large sections of the road surface in the car park are damaged. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I understand that the repairs are complex, but we really need to get what is practically a quarter of this car park’s capacity back into use.

“It’s not so much about haste anymore. The work needs to be done in a way that is minimally disruptive, increases the lifespan of the car park, and ensures the safety of future users.

“It’s disappointing that it has taken so long to get to this stage. Hopefully the repair work will start soon and local businesses will see the benefit in the years ahead.”

‘We need to talk about replacing Rose Street car park’

Inverness councillor Michael Gregson feels the appraisal is going to be a lengthy one, and also expects more issues to crop up.

He said: “The building is structurally deficient. It’s certainly not going to be able to open with the same capacity as before.

There are large pot holes throughout the Rose Street car park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The building may only have three or four years left, that’s probably it. It would be nice to think it could last longer for the prosperity of the city centre.

“But I’m a bit pessimistic about it all. More difficulties will be found I feel, it’s great that they’re going to be repairing it, but it won’t be straightforward.

“Parking has to be a priority for Inverness, this is a limited life building and the long term conversation has to be about replacing it.

Conversation