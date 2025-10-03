When will Rose Street multistorey car park repairs start as contract finally awarded?

Highland Council has finally appointed a contractor for the Rose Street multistorey car park repairs – more than 14 months after first announcing works would be completed.

The contract has been awarded to Shrewsbury construction firm Beaver Bridges, who recently built the new East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth.

Works are now in their pre-construction phase, meaning the firm is now preparing its plan and programme.

About 200 of the 856 bays at Rose Street multistorey car park have been cordoned off since June last year.

An initial six-month disruption was then revealed by Highland Council, with spaces at the largest car park in Inverness to be made available as the project went on.

None have as of yet, but with a contractor in place, how long will it be before drivers are able to use these spaces again?

Car park works ‘can’t be too disruptive’

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) local development manager Mike Duncan has welcomed the news of a contractor being appointed.

However, he is worried about the time it has taken to get to this stage.

Mr Duncan said: ” Back in June 2024, it was expected that Rose Street car park repairs would take about six months to complete.

“Now, 14 months on, I welcome the news of a contractor being appointed to carry out the work.

“I understand that the repairs are complex, but we really need to get what is practically a quarter of this car park’s capacity back into use.

“It’s not so much about haste anymore. The work needs to be done in a way that is minimally disruptive, increases the lifespan of the car park, and ensures the safety of future users.

“It’s disappointing that it has taken so long to get to this stage. Hopefully the repair work will start soon and local businesses will see the benefit in the years ahead.”

‘We need to talk about replacing Rose Street car park’

Inverness councillor Michael Gregson feels the appraisal is going to be a lengthy one, and also expects more issues to crop up.

He said: “The building is structurally deficient. It’s certainly not going to be able to open with the same capacity as before.

“The building may only have three or four years left, that’s probably it. It would be nice to think it could last longer for the prosperity of the city centre.

“But I’m a bit pessimistic about it all. More difficulties will be found I feel, it’s great that they’re going to be repairing it, but it won’t be straightforward.

“Parking has to be a priority for Inverness, this is a limited life building and the long term conversation has to be about replacing it.”

