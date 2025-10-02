Delays, bottlenecks, and broken promises: Shocking delay statistics between Inverness and Perth reveal state of Highland Main Line

Nearly eight in every 10 trains from Inverness to the Central Belt arrive late at Perth, new figures have revealed.

The shocking statistics obtained by the Press and Journal reveal “deeply concerning” delays on the Highland Main Line.

They show the vast majority of trains between Inverness and Scotland’s major cities do not arrive on time in Perth.

In 2008, the Scottish Government promised to improve the line and cut journey times by as much as half an hour. However, it is claimed only four minutes have actually been saved.

Meanwhile, around two-thirds of the 118-mile line, which dates from the 19th century, is still single-track – causing constant delays due to trains having to wait for oncoming services to pass.

Highland and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess has described the figures obtained by The P&J as “deeply concerning” and “simply unacceptable.”

The Scottish Green politician will today lead a debate in parliament “on the need for full dualling and electrification” of the line.

The Scottish Government, which took over ScotRail in 2022, has stressed the Highland Main Line has “benefited from nearly £60 million investment”.

In full: Nearly 80% of Inverness trains arrive late at Perth

Figures released to The P&J by ScotRail have revealed the sheer number of train services between Inverness and Perth that arrived with a delay between August 11, 2024 and the same date this year.

Trains delays from Inverness to Perth

Total trains: 3,514

Trains that arrived in Perth on time: 835 (23.76%)

Trains that arrived less than 10 minutes late: 2,016 (57.37%)

Trains that arrived more than 10 minutes late: 384 (10.93%)

These figures are a stark contrast with average ScotRail statistics across the rest of the country.

The operator has a target of 92.5% of trains arriving at their destination within five minutes of the scheduled timetable.

Nationally, ScotRail missed that target between August 17 and September 13 this year with 91% of trains meeting that benchmark.

However, the figure is still an improvement on the service experienced by Highland passengers between Inverness and Perth during the last year.

The Press and Journal asked ScotRail how much money delays on the Highland Main Line has cost taxpayers.

The Scottish Government-owned operator has paid £34,000 after receiving 1,503 claims for delays and missed transfers.

Highland train commuters dealing with ‘Victorian era’ journey times

Highland and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess told The P&J the statistics are “deeply concerning”.

However, she added that they are “not surprising to anyone who relies on the Highland Main Line.”

She said: “This level of service is letting down communities, businesses, and visitors across the Highlands and undermines confidence in public transport.

“Despite repeated promises, journey times on the Highland Main Line have only improved by four minutes since 2008, and have barely changed since the Victorian era.

“This lack of progress is largely due to several steep climbs on the route, which diesel engines struggle with, and a number of bottlenecks caused by the lack of dualling.

“Until these fundamental issues are addressed, passengers will continue to face slow, unreliable journeys.”

The Green MSP has led calls to upgrade the Inverness to Perth main line to double-track, and is eager for other improvements to be considered too.

She added: “I’d also like to see additional stations considered, for example, at Tomatin.

“Anything less will continue to hold back the Highlands and keep us reliant on outdated infrastructure that cannot cope with demand or the climate emergency.

“The compensation figures – over £34,000 paid out in just one year – are a symptom of a system that is failing passengers and wasting public money.

“We need a step change in ambition and investment.

ScotRail: ‘We know delays are frustrating’

ScotRail told The P&J that around nine in 10 services in the country are on time.

Meanwhile, the train operator says 82.9% of trains between Inverness and the Central belt between August 2024 and August 2025 were on schedule.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “ScotRail operates more than 2,100 services across the country every day, with around nine out of ten of those services meeting the punctuality target, getting customers to where they need to be.

“Disruption can be for a number of reasons, many of them outside the control of ScotRail, and we know how frustrating it is when delays or cancellations occur.

“When it does happen, it is only right that compensation is paid to customers who experience disruption to their journey.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has stressed that the Highland Main Line has received significant investment.

A spokesperson said: “The Highland Main Line has benefitted from nearly £60 million investment to introduce more services on the line, reduced average journey times, as well as signalling and station upgrades – all of which have provided performance enhancements and resilience on the route.

“Network Rail also continues to invest in the Highland Main Line through its ongoing renewal and maintenance programme to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the line.”

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “As the organisation responsible for Scotland’s railway infrastructure, we’re dedicated to delivering a reliable and resilient network.

“That’s why we invest millions on improvements including renewing tracks, upgrading signalling systems, and strengthening key structures.

“Just last year, a £9 million project was completed to renew vital infrastructure on the Highland Main Line and improve services for passengers.”