Step forward for Black Isle Brewery’s major brewing development at Inverness Shopping Park

In this week’s edition, Black Isle Brewery’s new development plans for a site at Inverness Shopping Park.

Work is set to take place as part of a former church’s transformation.

But first, we look at how a new business could open up inside Morrisons car park.

SUBMITTED: Business to set up shop inside Morrisons car park

We Buy Any Car could be setting up shop inside the Morrisons car park on Millburn Road.

The supermarket has submitted a planning application to erect a pod structure.

This container will take up two car parking spaces.

WeBuyAnyCar.com’s online service allows for the agreement of a mutually convenient

collection time at the site where inspection of the vehicle and agreement of the sale will occur.

Morrisons believe this will offer more choice to customers and create new jobs too.

APPROVED: Work inside former city centre church

Charity Cultarlann Inbhir Nis has been given the go-ahead to carry out £90,000 worth of work inside the former East Church between Academy Street and Margaret Street.

The charity bought the landmark in November 2023 from the Church of Scotland to create a meeting place to share the language and music of the Highlands.

Gaelic language classes and a community cafe are already proving popular with people coming from as far away as London.

They are hoping to create a music venue in the main part of the old church.

The work includes alterations inside the building.

SUBMITTED: Black Isle Brewery plans at Inverness Shopping Park

Last year, Black Isle Brewery was given planning permission by Highland councillors to move to a bigger site at Inverness Shopping Park.

This move is because of a lack of space for expansion at its current home at Old Allangrange Farm.

Now a building warrant for £6m worth of work has been submitted to build a new two-storey home.

This will include a new brewery and distillery, with shop, visitor centre, bar and restaurant.

It will also have an outside decked area, courtyard garden, education areas and car park.

It is expected the new venue will be popular with locals and tourists with forecasts of 20,000 visitors a year.

