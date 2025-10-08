Step forward for Black Isle Brewery’s major brewing development at Inverness Shopping Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Step forward for Black Isle Brewery’s major brewing development at Inverness Shopping Park

This week's Inverness planning round-up also includes a business setting up shop inside Morrisons car park.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of new development. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Inverness.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition,  Black Isle Brewery’s new development plans for a site at Inverness Shopping Park.

Work is set to take place as part of a former church’s transformation.

But first, we look at how a new business could open up inside Morrisons car park.

SUBMITTED: Business to set up shop inside Morrisons car park

General view overlooking the car park and store of Morrisons in Inverness.
Morrisons car park. Image: Google Street View

We Buy Any Car could be setting up shop inside the Morrisons car park on Millburn Road.

The supermarket has submitted a planning application to erect a pod structure.

This container will take up two car parking spaces.

This is what the pod could look like.

WeBuyAnyCar.com’s online service allows for the agreement of a mutually convenient
collection time at the site where inspection of the vehicle and agreement of the sale will occur.

Morrisons believe this will offer more choice to customers and create new jobs too.

APPROVED: Work inside former city centre church

Charity Cultarlann Inbhir Nis has been given the go-ahead to carry out £90,000 worth of work inside the former East Church between Academy Street and Margaret Street.

The charity bought the landmark in November 2023 from the Church of Scotland to create a meeting place to share the language and music of the Highlands.

Maggie Mulholland hopes the new centre will be a focal point for the Gaelic community. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Gaelic language classes and a community cafe are already proving popular with people coming from as far away as London.

They are hoping to create a music venue in the main part of the  old church.

The work includes alterations inside the building.

Inside former church.  Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

SUBMITTED: Black Isle Brewery plans at Inverness Shopping Park

Last year, Black Isle Brewery was given planning permission by Highland councillors to move to a bigger site at Inverness Shopping Park.

This move is because of a lack of space for expansion at its current home at Old Allangrange Farm.

Workers from drilling contractor Hydracrat pictured earlier this year at the Black Isle Brewery site. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson

Now a building warrant for £6m worth of work has been submitted to build a new two-storey home.

This will include a new brewery and distillery, with shop, visitor centre, bar and restaurant.

Drawing impression of the new brewery.

It will also have an outside decked area, courtyard garden, education areas and car park.

It is expected the new venue will be popular with locals and tourists with forecasts of 20,000 visitors a year.

