Replacing Rose Street car park, a new Spectrum Centre and Braehead equivalent: Invernessians have their say on £20 million improvement fund

Residents and businesses have had their say on what improvements they would like to see Highland Council spend the money on.

By Alex Banks
Suggestions are coming in for how Highland Council could spend £20m. Image: DCT Design Date; Unknown
New parking facilities, a Spectrum Centre replacement and a Braehead XSite equivalent in Inverness are among the ideas for a £20 million fund to improve the Highlands.

Highland Council is set to receive the cash for regeneration projects from the UK Government.

Businesses in the city centre feel the cash needs to go towards the infrastructure, such as better parking options.

And Invernessians feel that a lack of toilets, as well as the loss of the Spectrum Centre, are real concerns which the money could help to address.

The Press and Journal hit the streets to find out where the city would like the money spent. 

Inverness needs something XSite-ing, says cafe boss

Charlie’s Cafe owner Chris Corbett believes the money can be used to make Inverness city centre a more attractive destination.

He is also hopeful Rose Street car park is on the minds of the council, but is also wary of spending too much in one place.

Chris said: “There are plenty of things it could be used for, maybe parking because there definitely isn’t enough. But how much will a new multistorey cost?

“I think it would be good to see maybe a way in which the council can help out and attract new businesses.

“Something like they had in the Victorian Market, where rent was free for the first six months.”

Chris Corbett owns one of the oldest cafes in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Chris also reckons Inverness could add an entertainment value, and has pointed to XSite Braehead near Glasgow as an example.

The entertainment centre features a cinema, bowling alley, a climbing wall, crazy golf and more.

He added: “Something like that would get people into Inverness, it’s exciting.

“We need to keep people in the city centre and make sure there are plenty of attractive things to see and do.”

Sarah Steadman, who owns Merchant Delicatessen on Castle Street thinks parking is a major issue.

She said: “There definitely needs to be youth facilities. The Spectrum was really important when I was a kid, there used to be lots of things going on in there.

“Parking is the other major issue. We’re going to lose all the parking next to the castle, and Eastgate and Rose Street already fill up quickly.”

What would the people of Inverness spend £20 million on?

Sandy is a tour guide and he feels the city needs better toilet facilities. He is also worried about the lack of places for young people and can see it causing problems.

He said: “We need better toilets for tourists, and better parking too. Rose Street is a bit outdated now, so maybe the council can do something there.

“I don’t know where you would put more parking if not there.

“Losing the Spectrum Centre will be challenging. The youth need somewhere to go, if not it might end up causing trouble. It does in other places.

“We are always short of youth facilities up here. It’s not good.

A general view of Inverness High Street with shoppers exploring whats on offer.
What would you spend £20 million on in Inverness and the Highlands? Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“I want to see better parking for the tour coaches too, it’s chaos outside the cathedral during the summer.”

Julie lives near Inverness but she feels the money needs to serve the entire Highlands area.

She said: “It’ll be interesting to see how far it can go. £20 million sounds like a lot of money, but it can’t all be spent in Inverness.

“Nairn, Dingwall, these are the kind of places which really need a bit of rejuvenating.

“If there are ways to use it to build new houses and create new jobs, that’s the way to go.”

