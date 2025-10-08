Highland Council insists fixing botched Inshes roundabout revamp cost NOTHING extra to put right

Highland Council has insisted that fixing a mistake in the painting of lane lines at Inshes roundabout won’t cost a singe penny of extra money.

The notorious junction was subject to a six-day project in August which included resurfacing and painting new lanes.

Dubbed “the worst roundabout in Inverness”, it wasn’t long before the changes were causing controversy.

Local drivers blasted the new lanes, which were too small for cars to fit in, and concerns were raised over the increased risk of accidents.

Highland Council then announced it would be re-closing Inshes roundabout less than a week after the original works for overnight works in order for the contractor to fix the lines.

‘Quick fix cost council nothing’

Drivers were not only concerned they may collide with another car, but actually with the roundabout’s island as they had nowhere else to go.

They took to social media to point out access to lanes had been made too narrow and would result in “some nasty scrapes”.

Highland Council said the re-painting of the lines was included in the original £135,000 budget for the revamp.

The additional work stayed within the original project timeline, which gave the contractor until September 1 to complete the work.

And the council revealed the reason it came at no extra expense as “finishing the lining” was already included in the budget.

It admitted the mistake was picked up during the site supervision before being “corrected at the earliest opportunity”.

Highland Council said: “Following the resurfacing work that was carried out on Inshes Roundabout, an error in the road markings was identified during the site supervision and was corrected at the earliest opportunity.

“This was at no cost to the council.”

Inshes roundabout may have not cost council more – but does it still need fixed?

Calum Buchanan is a retired police officer and uses the Inshes roundabout and experiences its effect on surrounding roads in Inverness on a daily basis.

He feels there is “no solution” to the junction in its current form.

Mr Buchanan said: “The roundabout is just not fit for purpose.

Watch: Inshes roundabout after repairs made

“It is quite simply too small for the number of tributary roads leading onto it and the sheer volume of traffic using it.

“Many drivers are frightened of Inshes Roundabout and will take a longer detour to avoid using it.

“Many others do use it and cause chaos because they have no idea what lane they are supposed to be in.

“There is no perfect answer to the Inshes Roundabout problem, but I feel that the current set-up is probably the least bad solution.”

