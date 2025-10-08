Highland Council insists fixing botched Inshes roundabout revamp cost NOTHING extra to put right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Highland Council insists fixing botched Inshes roundabout revamp cost NOTHING extra to put right

The lines were re-painted after drivers raised concerns they were initially too thin for vehicles.

There are worries over if the roundabout is fit for purpose. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
There are worries over if the roundabout is fit for purpose. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Highland Council has insisted that fixing a mistake in the painting of lane lines at Inshes roundabout won’t cost a singe penny of extra money.

The notorious junction was subject to a six-day project in August which included resurfacing and painting new lanes.

Dubbed “the worst roundabout in Inverness”, it wasn’t long before the changes were causing controversy.

Local drivers blasted the new lanes, which were too small for cars to fit in, and concerns were raised over the increased risk of accidents.

Highland Council then announced it would be re-closing Inshes roundabout less than a week after the original works for overnight works in order for the contractor to fix the lines.

‘Quick fix cost council nothing’

Drivers were not only concerned they may collide with another car, but actually with the roundabout’s island as they had nowhere else to go.

They took to social media to point out access to lanes had been made too narrow and would result in “some nasty scrapes”.

Highland Council said the re-painting of the lines was included in the original £135,000 budget for the revamp.

There were worries one lane at the Inshes roundabout was initially too narrow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The additional work stayed within the original project timeline, which gave the contractor until September 1 to complete the work.

And the council revealed the reason it came at no extra expense as “finishing the lining” was already included in the budget.

It admitted the mistake was picked up during the site supervision before being “corrected at the earliest opportunity”.

Highland Council said: “Following the resurfacing work that was carried out on Inshes Roundabout, an error in the road markings was identified during the site supervision and was corrected at the earliest opportunity.

“This was at no cost to the council.”

Inshes roundabout may have not cost council more – but does it still need fixed?

Calum Buchanan is a retired police officer and uses the Inshes roundabout and experiences its effect on surrounding roads in Inverness on a daily basis.

He feels there is “no solution” to the junction in its current form.

Mr Buchanan said: “The roundabout is just not fit for purpose.

Watch: Inshes roundabout after repairs made 

“It is quite simply too small for the number of tributary roads leading onto it and the sheer volume of traffic using it.

“Many drivers are frightened of Inshes Roundabout and will take a longer detour to avoid using it.

“Many others do use it and cause chaos because they have no idea what lane they are supposed to be in.

“There is no perfect answer to the Inshes Roundabout problem, but I feel that the current set-up is probably the least bad solution.”

Read more from Inverness

Conversation