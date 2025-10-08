NC500 holidaymaker mooned campers over dog disagreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NC500 holidaymaker mooned campers over dog disagreement

Kevin Conlan bared his buttocks to the pair of pensioners on the Durness beach after they challenged him over his dogs' behaviour, a court heard.

By Jenni Gee
The incident occurred at the popular Sango Sands stop-off on the NC500. Image: Google Street View
An NC500 holidaymaker bared his bottom at a pair of pensioners after they argued about their dogs, a court has heard.

The couple, in their 70s, were “concerned” about Kevin Conlan’s unexpected reaction to their disagreement near the Sango Sands campsite and reported him to management there.

Police were subsequently called and Conlan – who conceded he acted “like a 14-year-old” – was charged.

Conlan’s presence had been excused at Tain Sheriff Court, where solicitor Rory Gowans admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour on his behalf.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that the incident had taken place on the afternoon of April 18 of last year.

Man bared buttocks after dog dispute

He said the couple were walking their dog on Sango Sands beach in Durness when they encountered Conlan’s pets.

He said: “At this point, two larger dogs have had an interaction with their dog, which has caused them a level of upset.”

As a result of this, the male pensioner “remonstrated” with Conlan, 40, who responded by “shouting, swearing, gesticulating and giving V signs”.

That prompted the pensioner to state that he planned on capturing photographic evidence of the behaviour, to which Conlan replied: “Here’s a picture for you!”

It was at that point that he pulled down his clothing and revealed his naked buttocks.

The court heard that the female pensioner found this behaviour to be “somewhat concerning” as, as a result, Conlan was reported to management at the campsite, where they were all staying.

Conlan, of Hareshaw Road, Cleland, was later identified by the vehicle he was driving and subsequently charged.

‘Old enough to know better’

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Conlan, told the court his own client was 40 and conceded: “He is old enough to know better.”

He told Sheriff Robert Frazer that his client had been on holiday with his partner when he had a “chance encounter with other holidaymakers” resulting in a disagreement over “whose dog’s behaviour was worse”.

Mr Gowans said: “He should have just walked away and not acted, as he puts it, ‘like a 14-year-old’.

Handing down a fine of £470, Sheriff Frazer said: “The message is Mr Conlan needs to grow up.”