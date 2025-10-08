NC500 holidaymaker mooned campers over dog disagreement

An NC500 holidaymaker bared his bottom at a pair of pensioners after they argued about their dogs, a court has heard.

The couple, in their 70s, were “concerned” about Kevin Conlan’s unexpected reaction to their disagreement near the Sango Sands campsite and reported him to management there.

Police were subsequently called and Conlan – who conceded he acted “like a 14-year-old” – was charged.

Conlan’s presence had been excused at Tain Sheriff Court, where solicitor Rory Gowans admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour on his behalf.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that the incident had taken place on the afternoon of April 18 of last year.

Man bared buttocks after dog dispute

He said the couple were walking their dog on Sango Sands beach in Durness when they encountered Conlan’s pets.

He said: “At this point, two larger dogs have had an interaction with their dog, which has caused them a level of upset.”

As a result of this, the male pensioner “remonstrated” with Conlan, 40, who responded by “shouting, swearing, gesticulating and giving V signs”.

That prompted the pensioner to state that he planned on capturing photographic evidence of the behaviour, to which Conlan replied: “Here’s a picture for you!”

It was at that point that he pulled down his clothing and revealed his naked buttocks.

The court heard that the female pensioner found this behaviour to be “somewhat concerning” as, as a result, Conlan was reported to management at the campsite, where they were all staying.

Conlan, of Hareshaw Road, Cleland, was later identified by the vehicle he was driving and subsequently charged.

‘Old enough to know better’

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Conlan, told the court his own client was 40 and conceded: “He is old enough to know better.”

He told Sheriff Robert Frazer that his client had been on holiday with his partner when he had a “chance encounter with other holidaymakers” resulting in a disagreement over “whose dog’s behaviour was worse”.

Mr Gowans said: “He should have just walked away and not acted, as he puts it, ‘like a 14-year-old’.

Handing down a fine of £470, Sheriff Frazer said: “The message is Mr Conlan needs to grow up.”