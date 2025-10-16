We reveal the Highland housing hotspots with thousands left in limbo waiting for homes

Thousands of people in the Highlands looking for their own home are currently left in limbo with the council’s waiting list numbers growing.

New figures from the Highland Housing Register (HHR) show more than 8,500 applicants as of October 6.

The new data is highlighting the scale of the challenge faced by communities across the Highlands, according to Inverness councillor Michael Gregson.

Inverness city, Lochaber, Skye and Ross-shire all sit high on the list of priorities for people looking for suitable homes.

Highland Council said applicants are assessed using a points-based system with allocations made based on a housing need rather than waiting time.

Where are the Highland housing hotspots on waiting list?

The top spot for a home across the Highlands is Inverness city, with more than double the applicants of anywhere else.

The capital of the Highlands has 2,239 people waiting it out for a council home.

Nearby, Ardersier and the surrounding area is also well sought after, which sits second in the table with 996 applicants.

Nairn, the Black Isle and Loch Ness and the surrounding area also feature highly on the list, all with close proximity to Inverness.

Mid Ross, which features Dingwall, Strathpeffer and Garve as well as Marybank and Contin, has 555 applicants remaining in suspense.

Towards the south-west of the Highlands, central Lochaber, which features Fort William and Spean Bridge has 638 applicants.

Top 15 housing locations for applicants on Highland Council’s waiting list register:

Inverness city – 2,239 Ardersier and surrounding area – 996 Central Lochaber – 638 Mid Ross – 555 Alness/Invergordon and Surrounding Area – 504 East Caithness – 297 Nairn – 354 West Caithness – 336 Aviemore – 313 North Skye and Raasay – 272 Tain and surrounding area – 256 East Sutherland – 240 Black Isle – 213 Beauly – 161 Loch Ness and surrounding area – 130

South Skye, South Lochaber and Grantown all also have more than 100 applicants currently on the register.

‘Highland housing waiting list numbers really worrying’

Highland councillor for Inverness Central Michael Gregson feels the figures do not come as a surprise, but is still worried.

He said: “Those numbers are not unexpected, the council is really transparent – there is a housing crisis.

“The biggest issue is the level of housing debt the council is dealing with. The money isn’t there that we want to invest.

“There are ambitious targets and we have to use every lever possible. I’ve asked about compulsory purchase orders, whether that could present opportunities.

“There is also a shortage of homes to rent or buy because of short-term lets.

“It’s mixed blessings, and for people behind short-term lets it is absolutely understandable.

“But the problem is that 10 years ago that property would be available for rent.

“These figures are very much so worrying. It’s a lot of people who are in need, maybe sofa surfing, staying with parents when they need freedom or who are looking to set up home.

“Month by month it’s becoming harder to do that.”

Read more from Inverness