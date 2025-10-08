Trains between Aberdeen and Inverurie cancelled with signalling fault expected to continue into Thursday

A number of train journeys in the north-east have been cancelled due to a power supply issue.

ScotRail and Network Rail first reported a fault with the signalling system at Inverness at about 10pm on Tuesday.

Journeys on two main routes have been impacted – trains between Aberdeen and Inverurie, and those between Inverness and Elgin.

The rail operator confirmed the following services will not run today:

9.25am Aberdeen to Inverurie

10.29am Inverurie to Aberdeen

10.42am Aberdeen to Inverurie

11.29am Inverurie to Aberdeen

12.26pm Aberdeen to Inverurie

12.58pm Inverurie to Montrose

2pm Aberdeen to Inverurie

2.51pm Inverurie to Montrose

3.04pm Aberdeen to Inverurie

3.51pm Inverurie to Aberdeen

4.04pm Aberdeen to Inverurie

4.44pm Inverurie to Aberdeen

Further north, a total of six services covering Inverness to Elgin have also been cancelled.

The following services will also not run today:

9.46am Inverness to Elgin

10.51am Elgin to Inverness

11.44am Inverness to Elgin

12.36pm Elgin to Inverness

1.30pm Inverness to Elgin

2.25pm Elgin to Inverness

ScotRail said further cancellations may be announced with disruption expected to continue throughout Thursday.

An update shared online states: “Because of a fault with the signalling system earlier today at Inverness, disruption is expected until the end of the day tomorrow.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Inverness are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

The operator confirmed train tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach North buses between Inverness and Aberdeen.

Train journeys between Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness, between Edinburgh and Inverness, and between Aberdeen and Inverness are currently running as scheduled.

Passengers are urged to check their journeys in advance.