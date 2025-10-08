Trains between Aberdeen and Inverurie cancelled with signalling fault expected to continue into Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Trains between Aberdeen and Inverurie cancelled with signalling fault expected to continue into Thursday

Journeys between Elgin and Inverness are also impacted by the power supply issue.

By Ellie Milne
a quiet Inverurie Train Station, back in 2020.
Trains between Inverurie and Aberdeen have been cancelled. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A number of train journeys in the north-east have been cancelled due to a power supply issue.

ScotRail and Network Rail first reported a fault with the signalling system at Inverness at about 10pm on Tuesday.

Journeys on two main routes have been impacted – trains between Aberdeen and Inverurie, and those between Inverness and Elgin.

The rail operator confirmed the following services will not run today:

  • 9.25am Aberdeen to Inverurie
  • 10.29am Inverurie to Aberdeen
  • 10.42am Aberdeen to Inverurie
  • 11.29am Inverurie to Aberdeen
  • 12.26pm Aberdeen to Inverurie
  • 12.58pm Inverurie to Montrose
  • 2pm Aberdeen to Inverurie
  • 2.51pm Inverurie to Montrose
  • 3.04pm Aberdeen to Inverurie
  • 3.51pm Inverurie to Aberdeen
  • 4.04pm Aberdeen to Inverurie
  • 4.44pm Inverurie to Aberdeen 

Further north, a total of six services covering Inverness to Elgin have also been cancelled.

ScotRail train at Inverness train station
The signalling issue was reported at Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The following services will also not run today:

  • 9.46am Inverness to Elgin
  • 10.51am Elgin to Inverness
  • 11.44am Inverness to Elgin
  • 12.36pm Elgin to Inverness
  • 1.30pm Inverness to Elgin 
  • 2.25pm Elgin to Inverness

ScotRail said further cancellations may be announced with disruption expected to continue throughout Thursday.

An update shared online states: “Because of a fault with the signalling system earlier today at Inverness, disruption is expected until the end of the day tomorrow.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Inverness are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

The operator confirmed train tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach North buses between Inverness and Aberdeen.

Train journeys between Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness, between Edinburgh and Inverness, and between Aberdeen and Inverness are currently running as scheduled.

Passengers are urged to check their journeys in advance.

