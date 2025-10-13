Inverness police raids target violent drug gang in new Highland Cops episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness police raids target violent drug gang in new Highland Cops episode

The latest episode of Highland Cops highlighted the work of officers in the Highlands.

By Ross Hempseed
Officers raided addresses in Inverness.
Officers raided addresses in Inverness. Image: BBC.

Police officers raid properties used by a violent drug gang operating in Inverness in the latest episode of the docuseries Highland Cops.

The new series of the gripping show follows officers in the Highlands as they tackle a wide range of crimes and incidents across a huge region.

At the epicentre of the Highlands is Inverness, where drugs are an issue that police face head-on all the time.

In the episode which aired on October 12, officers are briefed on the operations of the Scouse Nae drug gang.

They are described as a “serious organised crime group” from Liverpool, with three Inverness addresses earmarked for police raids.

DC Ashley Templeton
DC Ashley Templeton led the operation. Image: BBC

DC Ashley Templeton notes that targeting multiple addresses at once can yield better results.

The target of the raid is a specific block of flats, which DC Templeton admits is “one of the safer places for them in Inverness’ and that officers “end up there quite a bit”.

Officers are briefed to be on the lookout for violent criminals during the raid.

Bodycam footage reveals a “synchronised” operation in which all three addresses are raided simultaneously.

After their searches turn up nothing of note in one property, the officers move to an outbuilding where bags of white powder are found.

Bags, with a silver lining. Smaller bags containing a a white powder were found inside.
Bags were found in an outbuilding at one property. Image: BBC

Drugs were uncovered at the three raided properties in Inverness

In another property occupied by three youngsters and an older woman, drug paraphernalia is found.

On the scene is DC Templeton, who explains they need more evidence to make arrests.

Another man is taken in by police as he is known to them as a member of the drug gang.

DC Templeton said: “Even though we may take out some drugs and the workers for the group, that phone number can still be used by the group.

A clear resealable plastic bag containing a small amount of a white powder.
Tests revealed the white powder was cocaine. Image: BBC.

“Then within a couple of days they can send more people up and start again.”

Police believe there are at least 10 county lines drug gangs operating in Inverness.

Following the raids, officers begin building a case by testing the evidence they seized, which confirms crack cocaine.

The end credits note that inquiries into the county lines drug gangs remain ongoing.

In other cases within the episode, two men are fined for poaching on the Isle of Lewis.

And a young woman is given a community payback order following an assault in Fort William.

