Inverness police raids target violent drug gang in new Highland Cops episode

Police officers raid properties used by a violent drug gang operating in Inverness in the latest episode of the docuseries Highland Cops.

The new series of the gripping show follows officers in the Highlands as they tackle a wide range of crimes and incidents across a huge region.

At the epicentre of the Highlands is Inverness, where drugs are an issue that police face head-on all the time.

In the episode which aired on October 12, officers are briefed on the operations of the Scouse Nae drug gang.

They are described as a “serious organised crime group” from Liverpool, with three Inverness addresses earmarked for police raids.

DC Ashley Templeton notes that targeting multiple addresses at once can yield better results.

The target of the raid is a specific block of flats, which DC Templeton admits is “one of the safer places for them in Inverness’ and that officers “end up there quite a bit”.

Officers are briefed to be on the lookout for violent criminals during the raid.

Bodycam footage reveals a “synchronised” operation in which all three addresses are raided simultaneously.

After their searches turn up nothing of note in one property, the officers move to an outbuilding where bags of white powder are found.

Drugs were uncovered at the three raided properties in Inverness

In another property occupied by three youngsters and an older woman, drug paraphernalia is found.

On the scene is DC Templeton, who explains they need more evidence to make arrests.

Another man is taken in by police as he is known to them as a member of the drug gang.

DC Templeton said: “Even though we may take out some drugs and the workers for the group, that phone number can still be used by the group.

“Then within a couple of days they can send more people up and start again.”

Police believe there are at least 10 county lines drug gangs operating in Inverness.

Following the raids, officers begin building a case by testing the evidence they seized, which confirms crack cocaine.

The end credits note that inquiries into the county lines drug gangs remain ongoing.

In other cases within the episode, two men are fined for poaching on the Isle of Lewis.

And a young woman is given a community payback order following an assault in Fort William.