‘My business has become the unofficial public toilet of Inverness, I’m fed up cleaning up the mess’

An Inverness businessman is calling for more public toilets in the city centre after becoming fed up with people using the lane next to his premises.

Donald Matheson owns D Matheson and Son Plumbing on Fraser Street, which has a dead-end alleyway next to it.

And he has been forced to install CCTV down the lane after countless incidents have left him “hacked off”.

Mr Matheson has been left to deal with the mess himself, saying people have even been defecating down the lane.

He feels the city centre is lacking the public toilets it needs, and it should be addressed as a priority.

Councillors Michael Gregson and Duncan MacPherson have tabled a motion to explore ways of increasing public toilets, which will be heard on November 17.

‘Inverness lane awash with urine’

Mr Matheson said the lane, which goes around to another premises, is used for parking vehicles.

However, in June he made the decision to install CCTV at the side of his plumbing business.

He said: “I was fed up of coming in every Monday morning and the tarmac was awash with urine and such like.

“You’d even find that people had defecated in the lane as well. We’re not talking about a massive lane here, it’s 14 metres long.

“In my opinion, it’s become Inverness’s public toilet.”

Mr Matheson compiles reports every month, which he then sends onto Inverness City Centre Business Improvement District (Bid).

These figures are then forwarded to Police Scotland.

Mr Matheson added: “It really annoys me that there’s no public toilets open past 6pm.

“There’s only one set in town, at the Victorian Market, but that’s it. And they’re usually shut by then.

“So what happens? People come down Fraser Street and they use our lane, they use the bin store across the road.

“It’s really hacked me off and I’m fed up of it now.”

Inverness’s public toilet problem

Mr Matheson wants people who use the lane next to the plumbing business to be fined every time, and so has been taking screenshots of every person.

He said: “How would these folk like me to go round and pee in their gardens, outside of their properties, and up their walls? They would be going off their head about it.

“The other day someone was in at 3.45am and peed up against the wall. Everybody that comes into the lane, they’re on video. There’s sound, so anything that’s said was recorded.

“It’s not just blokes, it’s females as well. It’s effectively a free-for-all.

“I’ve been in contact with councillors to see if they can get some public toilets in the centre.

“If you look on the council website the closest I can see are in North Kessock.”

‘Inverness needs more toilets’

Labour councillor Mr Gregson feels “human dignity and public health” demand more public toilets in the city centre.

He said: “We are fortunate to have so many helpful and sympathetic businesses and facilities which make their toilets available.

“And having toilets in the Eastgate Centre, Victorian Market, Eden Court, the Bus and Train Stations and the Museum & Art Gallery, means that the problem has been somewhat mitigated.

“But there is a limit to availability, and people cannot depend on sympathy and kindness meeting a basic public service.

“We are failing in our international obligations. The consequences are appalling: there is a significant gap in provision, and lanes, vennels and doorways in the city centre are unfortunately being used as urinals.

“This causes public health hazards and is damaging to the city centre environment in multiple ways.”

Highland Council has been asked for comment.

