Rebuild of fire-damaged retail units could see Harry Gow return to Fairways Business Park

In this week’s edition, Inverness business park owners want to rebuild a destroyed building which housed four retail units.

The first floor of a former beauty salon could be transformed.

And planning chiefs want more time to make a decision on Indian Stores’ expansion plans.

But first, we look at how an office building will be transformed into a dance academy’s new home.

APPROVED: Inverness dance school’s expansion plans

The Dance School of Inverness has been given the go-ahead to transform a two-storey office building into its new home.

The property at 53 Shore Street was most recently used as offices for Unison.

This dance school, which has been running for 25 years, is keen to move into a bigger location.

This organisation has students aged 1 to 18.

They believe their current location at Old High Church Hall on Academy Street is no longer suitable due to the number of students.

The move to Shore Street would be more suitable in terms of size and accessibility.

Meanwhile, there will be improved parking and a variety of spaces for different classes.

Work will include removing non-load bearing partitions and adding one more toilet.

The smoke detection and alarm system will be upgraded, but there will be no external works.

Floor plans show there will be three studios.

The operating hours will generally be 3pm to 9pm on weekdays.

Meanwhile, it will be open 8.30am to 3pm on Saturdays and occasionally on Sundays.

The school is closed during school holidays.

There will be a maximum of four staff members on-site at any given time.

LATEST: Expansion plans for Inverness city centre business

In July, we revealed Indian Stores & More wanted to expand with a takeaway and cafe inside their Inverness city centre shop.

The business at 28 Tomnahurich Street, which first opened in 2020, already sells Indian and South Asian groceries.

They were looking to have a small commercial kitchen to prepare and serve light snacks such as samosas, sandwiches, chai, aloo parathas, and other simple Indian food items.

Meanwhile, a small seating area has been created with basic tables and chairs for customers to eat.

Neighbours previously raised smell and increased footfall concerns over the expansion plans.

The owners say the business is “well served” by on-street paid parking and is easily accessible on foot.

They added: “We do not anticipate that the proposed cafe and takeaway will generate a significant increase in vehicle use, as the service is intended for the local community who already frequent the shop.”

Now the deadline for planning chiefs to make their decision on the plans has been extended until Friday, November 28.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of former beauty salon’s first floor

Miss A McRitchie wants to turn the first floor of a former beauty salon into a flat at 73 Castle Street in Inverness.

In August, Lynda Stirratt decided to close Bodycare and Hairworks beauty salon in her bid to “slow down” and “smell the roses.”

Planning documents reveal the ground floor will be retained as a shop.

The floor plans show there will be two bedrooms, a living and dining area, shower room, ensuite and kitchen.

SUBMITTED: Fire damaged Fairways Business Park units to be rebuilt

Owner Ewan McFarlane wants to rebuild a single storey building to house four retail units at Fairways Business Park which was destroyed in a devastating fire.

In March, Harry Gow Bakery, the SJ Travel Centre, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood and hairdresser HFM were destroyed in the deliberate fire.

The popular bakery vowed to return to the site shortly after the blaze.

Damage was also caused to the entranceway of Inverness’s Kart Raceway, which has since re-opened.

Mr McFarlane’s SIPP pension fund owned the building and he is a director of Highland Business Associates.

After the fire, the burned out building was demolished.

A building warrant has also revealed how the rebuild will include £432,250 worth of work.

The floor plan shows three businesses will be located at the front building, including two food businesses and a travel agency.

Meanwhile, the hairdresser will be accessed from the side of the new building.

It appears that all four businesses made homeless by the fire could return.

