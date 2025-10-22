Rebuild of fire-damaged retail units could see Harry Gow return to Fairways Business Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebuild of fire-damaged retail units could see Harry Gow return to Fairways Business Park

This week's Inverness planning round-up also includes a dance academy's expansion plans moving forward.

By Sean McAngus
The burned out retail units in Inverness. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Inverness.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, Inverness business park owners want to rebuild a destroyed building which housed four retail units.

The first floor of a former beauty salon could be transformed.

And planning chiefs want more time to make a decision on Indian Stores’ expansion plans.

But first, we look at how an office building will be transformed into a dance academy’s new home.

APPROVED: Inverness dance school’s expansion plans

The Dance School of Inverness has been given the go-ahead to transform a two-storey office building into its new home.

The property at 53 Shore Street was most recently used as offices for Unison.

This dance school, which has been running for 25 years, is keen to move into a bigger location.

The building on Shore Street.

This organisation has students aged 1 to 18.

They believe their current location at Old High Church Hall on Academy Street is no longer suitable due to the number of students.

The move to Shore Street would be more suitable in terms of size and accessibility.

Meanwhile, there will be improved parking and a variety of spaces for different classes.

The office building will also undergo some changes.

Work will include removing non-load bearing partitions and adding one more toilet.

The smoke detection and alarm system will be upgraded, but there will be no external works.

Floor plans show there will be three studios.

Floor plans for the dance school.

The operating hours will generally be 3pm to 9pm on weekdays.

Meanwhile, it will be open 8.30am to 3pm on Saturdays and occasionally on Sundays.

The school is closed during school holidays.

There will be a maximum of four staff members on-site at any given time.

LATEST: Expansion plans for Inverness city centre business

In July, we revealed Indian Stores & More wanted to expand with a takeaway and cafe inside their Inverness city centre shop.

The business at 28 Tomnahurich Street, which first opened in 2020, already sells Indian and South Asian groceries.

They were looking to have a small commercial kitchen to prepare and serve light snacks such as samosas, sandwiches, chai, aloo parathas, and other simple Indian food items.

Meanwhile, a small seating area has been created with basic tables and chairs for customers to eat.

Indian Stores & More pictured.

Neighbours previously raised smell and increased footfall concerns over the expansion plans.

The owners say the business is “well served” by on-street paid parking and is easily accessible on foot.

They added: “We do not anticipate that the proposed cafe and takeaway will generate a significant increase in vehicle use, as the service is intended for the local community who already frequent the shop.”

Now the deadline for planning chiefs to make their decision on the plans has been extended until Friday, November 28.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of former beauty salon’s first floor

Miss A McRitchie wants to turn the first floor of a former beauty salon into a flat at 73 Castle Street in Inverness.

In August, Lynda Stirratt decided to close Bodycare and Hairworks beauty salon in her bid to “slow down” and “smell the roses.”

The former hair salon.

Planning documents reveal the ground floor will be retained as a shop.

The floor plans show there will be two bedrooms, a living and dining area, shower room, ensuite and kitchen.

First floor plan pictured.

SUBMITTED: Fire damaged Fairways Business Park units to be rebuilt

Owner Ewan McFarlane wants to rebuild a single storey building to house four retail units at Fairways Business Park which was destroyed in a devastating fire.

In March, Harry Gow Bakery, the SJ Travel Centre, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood and hairdresser HFM were destroyed in the deliberate fire.

The popular bakery vowed to return to the site shortly after the blaze.

Damage was also caused to the entranceway of Inverness’s Kart Raceway, which has since re-opened.

Harry Gow Bakery destroyed by fire.
Harry Gow Bakery at Fairways Business Park was destroyed after a fire ripped through the building. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Mr McFarlane’s SIPP pension fund owned the building and he is a director of Highland Business Associates.

After the fire, the burned out building was demolished.

A building warrant has also revealed how the rebuild will include £432,250 worth of work.

Floor plan for the building.

The floor plan shows three businesses will be located at the front building, including two food businesses and a travel agency.

Meanwhile, the hairdresser will be accessed from the side of the new building.

It appears that all four businesses made homeless by the fire could return.

