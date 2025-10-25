Why owner of new Inverness restaurant believes city has become a ‘tourist trap’

The owner of a new Inverness city centre restaurant has explained why he wants to prioritise tables for locals amid fears the Highland capital has become a “tourist trap”.

Pasha Turkish Kitchen opened its doors last week on Queensgate at the former premises of the also Turkish restaurant Aspendos, which recently relocated on the same street.

The man behind the new restaurant is 26-year-old Shaba Ali, who told The P&J that becoming a businessman had always been his dream.

Mr Ali, who was born in Elgin but grew up in Inverness, said he had invested his life savings in making it come true.

He welcomed us inside the premises to speak about his hopes for the restaurant, including:

The reason he wants Pasha to be geared towards locals and why he thinks Inverness has become a “tourist trap”.

His hopes to own several businesses in Inverness in the future.

Why he thinks Inverness is ‘the best city in the UK’ for running a business.

Has Inverness become a ‘tourist trap’?

Mr Ali believes Inverness has become a “tourist trap.”

He wants to cater for locals, offering great quality for low prices.

He explained: “This place is a tourist trap with high prices. Everybody’s got rocket-high prices, and I’m trying my best to look after my local people.

“I know everybody and everybody knows me.

“We’re making proper traditional Turkish food here. We’re trying to intrigue the local people to come in.”

The young businessman said that everything is fresh, including desserts.

He added that they are doing deals that “no one else is doing”.

He continued: “I want everybody to come in and try the food.

“In one of first days, one lady came to me and said ‘Wow, you know what? Your food is that good for that price. Why would I want to go anywhere else?’

“Customers have been very, very impressed so far.”

‘I want to be the boss of Inverness’

Mr Ali, who comes from a family of businesspeople, said he wanted to prove he could run a business from a young age.

Both his father and his “favourite uncle” Mustafa run businesses, with the latter being the co-owner of Aspendos.

He started working for his family’s businesses at the age of 15.

He said: “I grew up with this culture, I’ve seen it all my life and learnt a lot from my family.”

The young entrepreneur opened up about his dream of owning several businesses in the Highland capital.

He said: “I want to build more businesses, be a proper businessman.

“I want to buy the whole of Inverness; I want to be the boss.”

Is Inverness a good city to run a business?

When asked if he thinks Inverness is a good city to run a business, Mr Ali argued that it is “the best”.

He explained: “It’s the best in the whole UK. You get a lot of tourism for six months, so from February to the end of October, you’re going to have business no matter what.

“At this moment in time, I just want the locals to come in, because tourism is gone now.

“That’s why the prices are that cheap. In the summer, I’d have to put them up a bit and then down again in October.”

Mr Ali, an Inverness local himself, really enjoys living in the UK’s most northern city.

He believes the best thing about Inverness is “the party life on the weekends.”

“It has a good party life, good atmosphere,” he said, adding that his favourite pub is the Highlander.

On the other hand, he thinks the worst thing about Inverness are “parking tickets”.

“It’s a hard place to park,” he said.

Read more from Inverness