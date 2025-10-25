Why owner of new Inverness restaurant believes city has become a ‘tourist trap’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why owner of new Inverness restaurant believes city has become a ‘tourist trap’

Pasha Turkish Kitchen owner Shaba Ali told The P&J he wants to "look after locals" with his Turkish menu.

Pasha Turkish Kitchen owner Shaba Ali (left) with head chef Mustafa Tunay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

The owner of a new Inverness city centre restaurant has explained why he wants to prioritise tables for locals amid fears the Highland capital has become a “tourist trap”.

Pasha Turkish Kitchen opened its doors last week on Queensgate at the former premises of the also Turkish restaurant Aspendos, which recently relocated on the same street.

The man behind the new restaurant is 26-year-old Shaba Ali, who told The P&J that becoming a businessman had always been his dream.

Mr Ali, who was born in Elgin but grew up in Inverness, said he had invested his life savings in making it come true.

He welcomed us inside the premises to speak about his hopes for the restaurant, including:  

  • The reason he wants Pasha to be geared towards locals and why he thinks Inverness has become a “tourist trap”.
  • His hopes to own several businesses in Inverness in the future.
  • Why he thinks Inverness is ‘the best city in the UK’ for running a business.

Has Inverness become a ‘tourist trap’?

Mr Ali believes Inverness has become a “tourist trap.”

He wants to cater for locals, offering great quality for low prices.

He explained: “This place is a tourist trap with high prices. Everybody’s got rocket-high prices, and I’m trying my best to look after my local people.

Owner Shaba Ali inside the new Inverness restaurant. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I know everybody and everybody knows me.

“We’re making proper traditional Turkish food here. We’re trying to intrigue the local people to come in.”

The young businessman said that everything is fresh, including desserts.

He added that they are doing deals that “no one else is doing”.

The owner said they use fresh ingredients for all their dishes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He continued: “I want everybody to come in and try the food.

“In one of first days, one lady came to me and said ‘Wow, you know what? Your food is that good for that price. Why would I want to go anywhere else?’

“Customers have been very, very impressed so far.”

‘I want to be the boss of Inverness’

Mr Ali, who comes from a family of businesspeople, said he wanted to prove he could run a business from a young age.

Both his father and his “favourite uncle” Mustafa run businesses, with the latter being the co-owner of Aspendos.

A look inside Pasha Turkish Kitchen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He started working for his family’s businesses at the age of 15.

He said: “I grew up with this culture, I’ve seen it all my life and learnt a lot from my family.”

The young entrepreneur opened up about his dream of owning several businesses in the Highland capital.

Pasha Turkish Kitchen opened last Friday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “I want to build more businesses, be a proper businessman.

“I want to buy the whole of Inverness; I want to be the boss.”

Is Inverness a good city to run a business?

When asked if he thinks Inverness is a good city to run a business, Mr Ali argued that it is “the best”.

He explained: “It’s the best in the whole UK. You get a lot of tourism for six months, so from February to the end of October, you’re going to have business no matter what.

“At this moment in time, I just want the locals to come in, because tourism is gone now.

All desserts are homemade. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“That’s why the prices are that cheap. In the summer, I’d have to put them up a bit and then down again in October.”

Mr Ali, an Inverness local himself, really enjoys living in the UK’s most northern city.

He believes the best thing about Inverness is “the party life on the weekends.”

Shaba Ali wants Inverness locals to try their food. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It has a good party life, good atmosphere,” he said, adding that his favourite pub is the Highlander.

On the other hand, he thinks the worst thing about Inverness are “parking tickets”.

“It’s a hard place to park,” he said.

