Exclusive: Heartbroken Inverness restaurant owner forced to change business name inspired by his mum after legal row

The heartbroken owner of a new Inverness restaurant has been threatened with legal action after wanting to name his new business after his own mum.

Kevin Smith wanted to name the new occupant of the Rose Street Foundry Betty’s, after being inspired by the parties his mother used to throw.

However, he quickly received legal letters from York-based tearooms Bettys telling him only its premises could use the name.

Initially, Kevin, who owns the restaurant with his husband Tony Pollock, fought back and tried to plead his case so he could honour his mum.

But the businessman finally accepted defeat and has settled on Babette – which is French for Elizabeth – for the restaurant.

This week, The Press and Journal met Kevin at Babette Inverness city centre to speak about:

How “emotional” it was for him to come to terms with changing the name Betty’s after a York cafe chain threatened to sue them.

What the new Inverness restaurant and cocktail bar will bring to Inverness.

The official opening date.

‘Sadly my mum doesn’t own the trademark to her name’

Kevin has opened up about the “emotional” time he faced when having to change the venue’s original name.

He told The P&J: “The name Betty was important to us but, sadly, my mum doesn’t own the trademark to her name.”

He explained that Bettys York Cafe Tea Rooms actually owns the trademark of the formation of the letters B-E-T-T-Y.

The businessman revealed that he was sent the legal papers the day before he was taking his mother on holiday to Valencia.

He said: “I tried very hard to reason with them, to say there would be no conflict of interest, but they’ve also worked hard to develop a very substantial business and they have to protect that too.

“If we had kept the name, they would have sued us.

“Initially, it was quite an emotional time. It was quite difficult to try and get my head around what to do.”

After coming to terms with it, Kevin said the new name is actually “more fitting.”

“I find it very difficult to say to my mother that I prefer the name Babette, but I do,” he said.

He continued: “And I like it because it really fits the story.

“It’s a diminutive of Elizabeth in French and the fact is that my partner and I were initially inspired by the French brasseries in New York.”

The change has also had an economic impact.

“We’ve had to change the signs and, well, nothing comes for free and nothing is cheap these days,” he said.

Babette: New-York style restaurant and cocktail bar arrives in Inverness

Set within the former Rose Street Foundry building, Babette will offer “an all-day brasserie experience inspired by the classic dining rooms of New York”.

But the atmosphere was also inspired by his own childhood memories.

“Back in Glasgow, my mum used to hold the best house parties,” Kevin told The P&J in August.

The new venue, which will create more than 25 jobs aims to blend luxury and accessibility in a relaxed yet elegant setting.

The menu will offer the best of Scottish produce; from artisan sandwiches and seafood classics to fancy dishes such as lobster frites.

The culinary team will be led by head chef Darren Prideaux, who has 30 years of Michelin-starred experience.

Meanwhile, a stylish 50-seat bar featuring fine wines, local beers, and expertly crafted cocktails will complement the restaurant’s dynamic dining experience.

Babette will also be a new addition to the city’s nightlife.

Popular local DJ Cisco will offer vibrant sets every Friday and Saturday night.

Kevin told the P&J: “I’m really hoping that the people who live in Inverness love what we are trying to create.

“It’s very accessible; it’s the kind of venue that you can come to on a Tuesday night and have fish and chips or a great Wagyu burger, maybe a pint after work, but you can also be celebrating and have oysters and champagne, some nice steak or some lobster, you can do both.

“And we’ll have nice little twists on some of those simple dishes, like our chef has created a house curry sauce to serve with our fish and chips.”

York cafe ‘must protect the name of family business’

A spokesperson for Bettys in York said: “While we’re not experts on trademarks, our advisers tell us that we must protect the name of our family business.

“We’ve been called Bettys since 1919 and need to protect our name for the future and everyone who holds Bettys dear. It’s what every business has to do.

“We’ve carefully explained the position to the owners of Babette’s and wish them all the best for the opening and the future.”

When will Babette officially open?

Inverness’ new restaurant and cocktail bar Babette will officially open next week.

The venue will open its doors on Friday November 7.

Reservations are now live and bookings can be made online at thebabette.com.

The restaurant says that interest for Christmas celebrations is already “high”, with limited availability remaining.

