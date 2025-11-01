Why owner of Victorian Market fish and seafood business Redshank doesn’t like making fish and chips

From humble beginnings, Redshank, well-known for selling fish and seafood at the Victorian Market food court in Inverness, is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

When owners Jamie and Ann Marie Ross started the business, they just had a small trailer they used to sell food around the city and different Highland villages.

However, in 2022, following “huge demand” they decided to take over a unit at the then-quiet Victorian Market food court.

Now, they have a second business at the site, The Mart, which sells burgers and milkshakes; they also have two trailers and a pitch at the Inverness Marina.

The couple welcomed The P&J at the food court to reflect on their journey, including:

Why they decided to start the trailer business and how Redshank has grown to limits they “never imagined”.

The reason Jamie does not actually like making fish and chips, even though it’s their most-sold item.

Their thoughts on the Victorian Market extending its opening hours.

Redshank: From a roadside trailer to hugely successful brand

Highlander Jamie told The P&J he has worked in kitchens since he was 15.

A few years ago, he left hospitality and started selling fish to spend more time with his wife Ann Marie and their kids.

He said: “I was leaving work at 8am and coming home at 10 or 11pm, not seeing my family and kids.

“I fancied a change, so I’ve sold fish for a few years and it was really good, I was home at night and had most weekends off.”

However, he admitted he started missing working as a chef and decided to make a comeback, but this time, “on his own terms”.

He explained: “I thought street food was becoming a thing, but in Inverness it hadn’t really picked up.

“So, I decided to take the plunge and bought a trailer and got it kitted out.”

The couple said it was really successful from the start.

Ann Marie said: “I was still working part-time and eventually I had to give up my job to help out in the trailer. It just kept going and going and people wanted more, so we did more.”

The couple took over a unit at the Victorian Market in 2022, shortly after the opening of the food court.

After a slow start, they told The P&J they never imagined how popular it would become.

Last year, they decided to open a second business at the site after the adjoining premises became available.

The Mart, which sells burgers and milkshakes, has also become very popular, although Jamie admits that to his surprise Redshank still has more customers.

“I thought people liked meat more than fish,” he said.

The couple believes the key to their success is their “passion” and “love for food”.

“We’re not, by any means, fine dining, but we try to at least put some sort of finesse into it,” they said.

Why Redshank owner would stop making fish and chips if he could

When Jamie opened Redshank at the Victorian Market food court, he did not want it to be labelled as a chippy.

“We also wanted to be known for other things, like the seafood,” he said.

Redshank has an extensive menu, including haddock wraps, Cullen skink and oysters.

The owner said: “I’d be happy not doing fish and chips if I could get away with it.

“It’s just because you get bogged down in fish and chips, you want to be known for other things.

However, in the end, Ann Marie said that a business is “very much giving people what they want.”

And fish and chips is still by far the most-ordered item from the menu.

“It is the most popular item, and it will be forever that and the scallops,” she said.

Should the Victorian Market extend its opening hours?

The couple agreed the Victorian Market is an “amazing” place to run a business.

They said: “It was a slow start and there was a bit of negative feedback in the beginning, with the lack of units.

“But now it’s full, it’s warm, it’s inviting, it’s family friendly, it’s dog friendly. There’s something for everybody and it’s become so successful.”

We asked Redshank owners if they would like to see the Victorian Market opening hours extended.

Both the main area of the building and the food court close at 6pm most days.

They said: “There’re talks about being able to open a little bit longer but again it is very much like if you don’t use it, you lose it.

“A lot of people would need to come and support to make it worthwhile.

The owners continued: “In the end, we’re still a business and we need to make money, and if the customers come in smaller amounts in the evening, it’s not going to work.

“We’re open until 8pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but from 6pm to 7pm yesterday, I didn’t serve a single customer.”

The business owners also think that extending opening hours would make it more challenging for their staff to keep a good “work-life balance”.

They said: “Since the beginning, we wanted everyone to be able to have a better life balance than in most chef and hospitality jobs.

“And to be able to give our employees an evening off on a Monday or a Tuesday, it suits them, a lot of them are family orientated and some of them have young children, and we’re the same.”

Read more from Inverness