Health board says first coronavirus outbreak on the Western Isles is at an end

An outbreak of Covid-19 in the Western Isles has officially ended, the local health authority has announced.

It is now more than 14 days since the confirmation of the last positive case of Covid-19 infection associated with South Uist, Eriskay and Benbecula.

A spokeswoman for the health board said it had been “the first major outbreak in the Western Isles”, with more than 50 people infected and more than 280 people asked to self-isolate as contacts.

During that time a number of people had to be hospitalised as some islanders suffered significant effects at the hands of the virus.

There was also one death, at the Sacred Heart Care Home at Daliburgh, on South Uist. It was the first coronavirus-related death to be reported on the Western Isles.

A number of residents and staff in the local authority run care home tested positive after the outbreak emerged on September 25.

The care home suspended admissions, discharges and visiting from that date and it will continue with those restrictions for a further two weeks.

The NHS Western Isles spokeswoman added: “Although most people who contracted the infection were not especially unwell and were able to recover in their own homes, some required medical assistance or hospitalisation, so we are very aware that this virus is not only very infectious but also can cause significant problems to some people.

“There are also the additional long-term unknown risks associated with ‘long-Covid’.

“We ask people across the Western Isles to continue to observe the Covid-19 restrictions that remain in place around households not getting together or visiting in each other’s homes yet, limiting travel, and avoiding car sharing where possible.

“They should do so alongside the personal behaviours of physical distancing, washing your hands and wearing face coverings in public areas.

“We would also ask that people who need to travel for essential reasons to and from the mainland to be extra vigilant for symptoms – notably the characteristic ones for Covid-19 infection, of fever, or new continuous cough, or loss or change in sense of taste or smell.

“Other symptoms that people with Covid-19 infection can show are severe headache, aching bones or gastro-intestinal upset.

“If you are in doubt, then please self-isolate at home with your household and seek a test.”

To access testing in the Western Isles, contact the Covid-19 response team on 01851 601151 or email wi-hb.covid19queries@nhs.net.

The phoneline is staffed from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, with an answering machine available outwith those hours.