Lismore ferry goes ‘above and beyond’ to rescue workers stranded on island while working on power repairs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Engineers were nearly stranded overnight on the isle of Lismore after missing the last ferry home while working to restore power.

Storm Aiden caused damage to the network on Saturday night leaving islanders without power.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) sent workers to Lismore on the first available ferry at 11am on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “Our teams identified damage to the overhead network and carried out repairs, missing the ferry home.

“Ongoing challenging weather conditions meant it was likely they’d need to find somewhere to sleep on the island.

“One of our engineers on the mainland ran over to inform the ferryman that we still had teams on the island and he went back across to bring them back to the mainland from Lismore to Port Appin.

“Thanks to the ferryman for going above and beyond to bring our teams home.”