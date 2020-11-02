Two vehicles banned from road and 31 offences detected in Orkney police operation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two vehicles have been banned from the road following a police operation in Orkney.

Road policing officers carried out dedicated patrols on the island between Thursday and Sunday.

They stopped and checked more than 90 vehicles and detected 31 offences.

These included dangerous conditions, document offences, load security, overweight vehicles, speeding, seatbelt and tyre offences.

Two vehicles were banned from the road.

These checks formed part of Operation CEDAR.

Road Policing Constable Kenneth Macleod said: “These proactive patrols highlight our commitment to improving road safety across the Highlands and Islands and will hopefully reassure our communities that we are both listening and responding to their concerns.

“Through Operation Cedar, we aim to reduce casualties and influence driver behaviour and we will continue to address poor driving standards and poor decision making by robustly enforcing appropriate legislation.

“As we enter the winter months it is important that our vehicles are ready for the adverse weather conditions. Now is the time to check your vehicle, especially the tyres to ensure they are ready for winter.”