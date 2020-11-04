Candles capturing spirit of Eilidh MacLeod to support the work of Trust formed in honour of tragic teenager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A music charity formed to honour the memory of a 14-year-old Barra girl killed in the Manchester Arena bombing has produced a special candle reflecting her spirit and favourite places.

Eilidh MacLeod was one of 22 people killed in the terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017.

She travelled to the event with her 15-year-old friend Laura MacIntyre, who was seriously injured in the attack.

The girls attended Castlebay Community School together where Eilidh was a keen musician.

Following her death the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust was set up to support young musicians and create a permanent memorial to the teenage pipe band member.

Now the trust has teamed up with North Uist-based company Hebridean Candles to produce unique products scented with the flora of the islands.

The Island Girl scent has been developed with input from Eilidh’s family to capture many of her favourite places and reflect the beauty of Barra.

All profits from the sale of Island Girl scented candles and wax melts will help the Trust to continue and progress its work with young musicians.

Founder of Eilidh’s Trust, Suzanne White, said: “With the winter and Christmas ahead, what better way to bring some light and summer cheer to our homes than this amazing new Island Girl scent.

“By doing this, customers will be supporting our valuable work with young musicians.

“We are grateful to Hebridean Candles for creating a beautiful island floral combination that we know will appeal to many and create memories of island summers – a time of year that Eilidh loved.”

The range has been created to capture the spirit and character of Eilidh. The floral combination brings together her favourite places and is intended to reflect summer, coastal strolls and walks in the machair.

Island Girl is a blend of gorse, bluebell and honeysuckle.

Gorse gives a “smooth creamy scent” with the character of coconut; bluebell is light and fresh, often described as a green-floral; and honeysuckle a “heady floral” to represent “the glory of summer machair flowers”.

Robin Spratt of Hebridean Candles said: “We are excited to launch this collaboration with Eilidh’s Trust. With the close involvement of Eilidh’s family, I feel we have created a scent that captures many of Eilidh’s favourite places and reflects the beauty of her island home. We are very happy to support the work of the trust in this small way.”

The Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust was established in 2018 and supports music education for young people, reflecting Eilidh’s own love of music and ability as a piper with the Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

She was described by her family as a girl who loved her life and everything in it.

The trust will also manage and maintain a permanent memorial to Eilidh and a garden of remembrance and reflection on Barra.

Candles and wax melts, made from sustainable, biodegradable and cleaner soy wax, can be bought directly from Hebridean Candles at their online shop. Candles are priced at £12 and a pack of six wax melts are £7.