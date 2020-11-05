Dog over cliff sparks rescue in Orkney

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A lifeboat team has rescued a dog which had jumped off a cliff in Orkney.

The incident, reported around 10.50am, took place near Orphir with Stromness lifeboat paged alongside coastguard teams from Stromness, Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope.

The lifeboat crew retrieved the dog, named Blue, before reuniting it with its owner.

Blue did not suffer any major injuries during the ordeal, despite being a little cold and wet, and took comfort aboard the lifeboat.

Norman Brass of Stromness lifeboat said: “It was very straightforward to be honest.

“It was no distance from Stromness down to Scapa Flow and it all went very well.

“We saw the dog sitting on the ledge and said we were going to start a search so we launched the Y boat and went in and recovered the dog no bother at all.

“The dog was pretty wet and quite keen to come in with us.

“You don’t mind doing these jobs. It is quite rewarding and a nice end to the call out to reunite the owner with their dog.

“I think we have had one other shout to a dog and I remember taking a calf in once a long time ago, so it is not the first time we have had livestock aboard.

“We are limited to the numbers we can take at the moment. We can only take six of a crew, which for a job like this was fine, but sometimes it can be a bit challenging where you could do with the eight or nine.

“Today with the conditions and everything it was fine and six was enough.

“In Scapa Flow, we are usually looking for divers that have gone over their time and that is usually not too nice an outcome, you are quite often taking a body ashore, but this time it is quite nice that you can reunite a dog that is quite right and well with its owner.

“It was quite a straightforward job and one with a successful outcome.”