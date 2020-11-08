CalMac ferry taken out of service after crew members test positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A CalMac ferry has been taken out of service after three crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

The MV Isle of Lewis operates on the Oban to Castlebay, Barra run.

But the 331ft long ferry was sent for a deep clean today and carried no passengers as a result.

Crew who were in close contact with the positive members are self-isolating in their cabins.

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: “Three crew members from the MV Isle of Lewis have received positive tests for Covid-19.

“In line with strict procedures, the vessel was returned from Barra to Oban without passengers and will undergo a deep clean by a specialist company.

“A relief crew is being brought in to operate the vessel once it returns safely to service.

“CalMac crew work in strict bubbles in order to protect passengers and colleagues but anyone concerned about potential symptoms should check the NHS Inform website.”

The 8am sailing from Oban to Castlebay was cancelled with hopes to reinstate the shuttle service later today.

The ferry operator says arrangements were made for foot passengers who arrived at Castlebay for the morning service.