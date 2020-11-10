Virtual New Year’s Day hootenanny for Western Isles care home residents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Care home residents in the Western Isles will be able to mark the end of a tough year with a toe-tapping virtual ceilidh.

Council officials are preparing to host their first online New Year’s Day bash, since restrictions will rule out any parties to celebrate the beginning of 2021.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will livestream the signature event on its Facebook page and they will be broadcast at every care home in the Western Isles.

The decision follows on from the success of the council’s Friday night ceilidhs, which have been streamed online since the start of lockdown in March.

The event will be marked with the creation of a brand new song, written in both English and Gaelic, with all proceeds generated through its sale donated to the Bethesda Hospice.

Colin George Morrison, media coordinator at the local authority, said: “The Comhairle is very pleased to welcome back Willie Campbell, Iain ‘Costello’ Maciver and Calum Martin to host the live cèilidh on New Year’s Day.

“The artists will be performing solo songs as well as singing together. This will include a specially composed song for the event, with a mixture of Gaelic and English.

“The song will be available for download after the cèilidh, and all funds from the sales will go to the Bethesda Hospice.

“More details will be shared in the coming weeks and we hope that the community will support the event as they have done the weekly cèilidhs over the past few months”

During the shindig, the public will have the opportunity to submit New Year messages which will run at the bottom at the screen.

Interested parties have until 5pm on Wednesday, November 25, to submit their messages, composed of no more than 140 characters.

Island musician and composer Willie Campbell added: “It’s been a difficult year for everyone so it’s been amazing to be able to sing for people online for the last six months.

“The good will towards the musicians that have taken part and the council for arranging them has been special to see.

“I’m delighted to have been part of it so I’m really looking forward to the New Year ceilidh when that feeling of hope and gathering is even more important.”

Residents will be able to tune into the event from 7pm on January 1.