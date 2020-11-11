Two go on trial accused of Shetland murder and destroying vital evidence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have gone on trial accused of murdering a woman on a Scottish island and destroying vital evidence.

Ross MacDougall, 32, and 28-year-old Dawn Smith are alleged to have killed Tracey Walker at Ladies Drive in Lerwick, Shetland, on July 30 last year.

The pair deny committing murder and are standing trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

On the first day of proceedings jurors were read a legal document detailing the charges facing MacDougall and Smith.

Prosecutors claim that Smith was in possession of a knife on the day of the alleged murder, before the pair attacked 40-year-old Ms Walker by inflicting “blunt force trauma” to her head.

It’s also alleged they compressed her neck with their hands and hit her repeatedly on the neck and hand with “a knife or similar instrument”.

They are also accused of attempting to rob Ms Walker of money.

Charges state MacDougall and Smith also assaulted a man called Gary Latham on the same day by brandishing a knife at him.

It is claimed they demanded “money and drugs” from him before pursuing him.

Jurors heard the two accused are further charged with kicking the door to Mr Latham’s house with the intent to rob him.

On the same day, at 18 Bakland, Lerwick, Shetland, the two are further alleged to have asked Kyle Swannie to provide them with an alibi, a change of clothing and a bag with the intention of obstructing the course of justice.

It is claimed they put clothing which they had been wearing into the bag and disposed of it.

The indictment states they did this to “conceal and destroy evidence” following the alleged murder to “avoid detection” with “intent to pervert the course of justice”.

MacDougall is also charged with taking a car without the owner’s consent from 103 Nederdale, in Lerwick.

Jurors heard the case is likely to last for around eight days. MacDougall is represented by defence counsel Brian McConnachie QC whilst Smith is represented by advocate Paul Nelson.

The trial, before Lord Uist, continues.