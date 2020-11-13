Rescue team saves the day after dog makes clifftop plunge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rescue teams were called to save a dog which fell down a cliff in Shetland this evening.

Lifeboat crews from Lerwick and Sumburgh, as well as the Hillswick coastal rescue team, were sent to Ness of Sound at around 6pm.

But it was not long before the poor pup was rescued and placed back in the arms of their “anxious” owner.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “The rescue teams were tasked at approximately 6pm to a dog which had fallen off a cliff at Ness of Sound.

“The dog was recovered safe and well by the coastal rescue team and returned to its anxious owner.”