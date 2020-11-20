Oh yes they are: Scottish theatre company to host first ever drive-in panto on Skye

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Scottish theatre company has guaranteed the show must go on, spreading Christmas cheer despite coronavirus fears.

Kapow has announced they are to host a special drive-in pantomime on Skye next month.

Telling the classic story of Rapunzel with a Scottish twist, the performance at the Sligachan Hotel will be staged in a lorry container with a full production set inside.

Special microphones will be used by the cast to beam the audio to the audience’s car radios.

There will be the usual host of characters, including the dame, lovable idiots and even a talking skunk.

Four shows have been announced for December 11 and 12, both lasting around 90 minutes. There will be an interval where people can order snacks to their cars.

RAPUNZEL DRIVE IN PANTO DEC 11/12TH 2020 😀 Information about our latest production!! Tickets available here – https://sligachandriveinpanto.eventbrite.co.uk/ Posted by Kapow Theatre Scotland on Friday, November 13, 2020

While theatres across the country remain closed due to government guidelines, the Glasgow-based dramatists have been determined to offer a little cheer for their audience.

Producer Daniel Cullen, said: “The concept of drive-in musicals or live shows have been around for ages, but it could be a panto first for Skye… oh yes it could.

“The social distancing regulations were what gave us the idea in the first place.

“Sligachan Hotel, the venue for the show, ran some drive-in cinema events for local people as we exited the first lockdown as it was a way of entertaining families in the safest way possible.

“The audiences cars will act as a barrier, their own wee motorised bubble if you will.”

Two local theatre students have also been recruited in a bid to support their acting degrees.

Mr Cullen, who is originally from Portree, continued: “We are also giving opportunities to two students from Skye that are currently on the mainland doing acting degrees, and we have a small cast of dancer from our local dance school.

“It is a challenge to make sure social distancing takes place, but the safety of the cast and audience is our top priority and we’ll make sure everyone is safe. It being an outdoor event helps with this.”

Councillor John Finlayson welcomed the idea and said: “The drive-in movies at Sligachan Hotel have been really well received this year and the idea of a drive-in pantomime is great – for both the performing arts and also the communities of Skye.

“This kind of imaginative thinking will hopefully help add some Christmas cheer for people of all ages and also confirm for the performing arts that their services are valued.

“And of course, we all need to laugh and be merry and keep up the cheer in the best ways possible.”

Tickets are available via Eventbrite. Due to popular demand further shows may be added.