Drivers warned to slow down after heavy rainfall floods Shetland roads

Heavy rainfall is causing major issues on the roads in Shetland today.

Police have warned motorists to plan their journeys ahead of time as council staff work to unblock drains and ditches.

Shetland Islands Council said that Tingwall was one of the worst affected areas, particularly on the A970 and the A971.

There is significant flooding in #Tingwall area 💦 If you're driving, please take care at junction of A970/A971 to/from the W. Mainland, near Tingwall Airport. Flooding also means that Bus Service 21/23 can only stop at the Strand bus stop. #SICBuses #SICRoads #Shetland https://t.co/PBbQp7hgzc — Shetland Islands Council (@ShetIslandsCll) November 18, 2020

A statement from the council said: “Drivers should slow down and take care when driving through areas of standing water, which can be of unknown depth.

“Temperatures are expected to fall to near freezing this evening and overnight, with a forecast of strong northerly winds and snow showers across Shetland.

“Anyone expecting to travel tomorrow morning should plan ahead for possible disruption on roads and public transport.”

The Peerie Shop Cafe in Lerwick was one business that was forced to close because of the conditions.

URGENT MESSAGEUnfortunately the cafe has had to close due to flooding. Posted by Peerie shop cafe on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Tonight’s overnight sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen is departing early and the stop at Kirkwall in Orkney has been cancelled.

A flood alert for Shetland remains in place for the entire region.

A statement from Sepa said: “We have been made aware of ongoing surface water flooding impacts in parts of Shetland following heavy rain today.

“Although not forecast to be as heavy as earlier today, rainfall will continue this afternoon and evening, before clearing by approximately 8pm, so further impacts could still occur.

“Potential impacts include localised flooding of land and roads, isolated flooding of individual properties, and disruption to travel.”