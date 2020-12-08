Orkney churches pull together to celebrate advent virtually

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Churches in Orkney are set to make history as they join forces for the first time to mark Advent.

Advent is a traditional festival celebrated by most Christian churches in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 10 churches across seven denominations in Kirkwall, Shapinsay and Stronsay have teamed up to produce inspiring online services in the run up to Christmas to mark the annual occasion.

Eight ministers, pastors and priests will, together in pairs, will lead services every Sunday in a show of community strength to bring joy to the congregation amidst the pandemic.

Reverend Julia Meason, minister of Kirkwall East linked with Shapinsay and interim moderator of Stronsay, explained how Covid-19 has helped bring denominations together.

“We work really well together but usually we keep our worship separate as the members of Kirkwall Council of Churches are quite different,” she said.

Many of the churches involved are members of the Kirkwall Council of Churches, a partnership which has been in operation for more than 55 years.

Church of Scotland, the Scottish Episcopal Church and the United Reformed Church are among the members of the Kirkwall Council of Churches including the Baptist Church, the Salvation Army, Life Church, and the Roman Catholic Church.

During the pandemic, Radio Orkney launched a programme called Radio Church, featuring reflections by different worship leaders from across the island each week.

Mrs Meason says they were determined to continue their good work across all communities.

She added: “After Radio Church finished we thought ‘why not continue to do something together?’

“It’s been very precious everything we’ve been doing together, and especially now to be doing Advent together.

“We are very proud of the partnership.

“We see the benefit of working together online, which we wouldn’t have been able to do in our own churches.”

Mrs Meason said there has been a real “sense of community” in recent months as the community navigates through the pandemic.

“Over the last eight months, church has become even more important for people, and we’ve had lots of people who wouldn’t normally come to church taking part online,” Mrs Meason said.

“There’s a sense of community, a sense of being in it together.

“For us in Orkney, geography is always a challenge and the online services mean you don’t have to cross the water to be together.

“It’s been so precious for us worshipping together.”