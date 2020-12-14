Police launch probe after human remains found on Orkney beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Human remains have been discovered on an Orkney beach.

Officers are currently on the scene at Dingieshowe, the narrow strip of land connecting the Deerness peninsula to the Orkney mainland.

They were called out after receiving a report at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

Examination and analysis of the remains are still to be carried out.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1:30pm, on Monday, December 14, police received a report that human remains had been discovered on the beach at Dingieshowe, Orkney.

“Officers are in attendance and further examination and analysis will be carried out.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”