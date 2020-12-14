Tuesday, December 15th 2020 Show Links
Police launch probe after human remains found on Orkney beach

by Craig Munro
December 14, 2020, 7:06 pm Updated: December 14, 2020, 9:19 pm
© Supplied by Google MapsDingishowe Bay on Orkney. Picture from Google
Human remains have been discovered on an Orkney beach.

Officers are currently on the scene at Dingieshowe, the narrow strip of land connecting the Deerness peninsula to the Orkney mainland.

They were called out after receiving a report at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

Examination and analysis of the remains are still to be carried out.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1:30pm, on Monday, December 14, police received a report that human remains had been discovered on the beach at Dingieshowe, Orkney.

“Officers are in attendance and further examination and analysis will be carried out.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”