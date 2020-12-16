Medics who brought Covid-19 to island hospital were not tested first

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The medics who brought Covid-19 into Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway were not tested before they came to the islands.

The health board has confirmed they do not currently test incoming healthcare staff after two professionals on Lewis tested positive on Thursday.

And it emerged the cluster has now spread into the local community – with a woman who lives on the island and has links with the hospital having tested positive.

Fears have been raised about the way the situation was being handled. An island source said the woman has spent time with a friend who had still not been contacted by track and trace.

Angus McNeil, MP for the Western Isles, said: “Policy should be controlled locally in line with testing capacity. I’m sure there was capacity to test these health workers who were coming in, but it wasn’t policy to do so. It is regrettable that policy isn’t changing in light of available testing capacity.”

Last week NHS Western Isles said in a statement: “We can reassure that these cases do not represent new community transmission of the virus and the virus was not acquired locally.”

A spokeswoman for the health board said last night: “We test in line with Scottish Government policy. We don’t currently test incoming healthcare staff as testing only gives you the viral status at the time of the test and not if you are incubating it. And if you have already had Covid-19, you may continue to test positive for weeks although you pose no risk of transmission.

“We expect all our healthcare professionals, whether indigenous or travelling from the mainland to be meticulous about following the legal requirements and the professional guidance to prevent risk of transmission.

“NHS Western Isles is awaiting delivery of lateral flow self tests this week and this will be introduced in future in line with Scottish Government policy for patient facing staff.

“Any incoming patient-facing healthcare worker will join the programme. But of course, vigilance for symptoms – and staying off when you have any and seeking a test – together with appropriate use of PPE, physical distancing and respiratory and hand hygiene remain the mainstays for preventing the spread of this virus.”

Speaking about the new case regarding a local woman, she said: “Contact tracing has been completed for the case you refer to. If anyone thinks they may have been a contact and hasn’t been contacted by Test and Protect, they can call us on 01851 601151 and we can speak with them. It is not uncommon for cases to forget everyone they have seen or for people to think they are contacts when they aren’t.”

The total number of positive cases in the Western Isles since the start of the pandemic is currently 71.

There have been five cases in Lewis so far this month and there were two in November.

Three new cases were recorded in Uist and Benbecula last month.

During an outbreak on Uist in September/October, 50 cases were recorded.