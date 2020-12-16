Homes in the Western Isles left without power

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Households in the Western Isles have been left in darkness following a power cut.

More than 100 postcodes in South Uist and Barra have been left without electricity.

Meanwhile, homes and businesses on Benbecula and North Uist have also been badly affected.

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) were drafted to the area after the power went off around 11.30pm.

Residents can expect the power to be restored by 2am.

A statement on the SSEN website said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘GU6981.”