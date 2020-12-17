Saturday, December 19th 2020 Show Links
Man arrested as police uncover cannabis during morning raid in Orkney

by Chris MacLennan
December 17, 2020, 11:41 am Updated: December 17, 2020, 1:18 pm
A man has been arrested after cannabis was uncovered during a raid in Orkney.

Police searched the cottage on Eday earlier today.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently carrying out a search warrant at an address in Eday.

“A cannabis cultivation has been recovered and one man arrested.

“Further information will be released when possible.”