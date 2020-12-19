Tiree ferry terminal repair works complete

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Work has been completed to repair the old pierhead at Tiree Ferry Terminal.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) said the project allows the old pierhead to be used by third party vessels again and has also delivered repairs to a number of areas on the main pier.

Work at the site restarted in June following disruption and subsequent delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A small team of construction workers from contractor George Leslie Ltd resumed work on the old pierhead following the six-step restart plan developed by the Scottish Government and the construction industry.

Nasir Uddin, senior civil engineer at CMAL, said: “With changing Covid-19 measures, it has been a challenging time for everyone involved in this project, but we are pleased to have successfully delivered the repair works at Tiree Ferry Terminal as safely as possible.

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff, contractors and local communities has always been a priority for us, and we have worked closely with George Leslie Ltd to ensure we adhered to government guidelines for safe construction.

“Projects like this are an essential part of our harbour maintenance and upgrade programme, helping to support reliable lifeline ferry services for communities across Scotland. We want to thank our contractors, suppliers and also CalMac ferries for their dedication in providing a safe environment for all involved. We’d also like to extend our gratitude to Tiree community for their continued patience and understanding during an extremely demanding time.”

George Leslie Ltd will return in the new year to complete some minor snagging work, as well as a planned return in the spring for other minor works.