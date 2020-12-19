Three-figure sums stolen from Stornoway garages during pair of break-ins

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in the Western Isles are investigating break-ins and thefts at a pair of car repair garages.

Both incidents happened in Stornoway, the first took place at a premises on Bayfield on December 17 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

The second happened at a garage on New Street between 5pm and 9pm on December 18.

Officers believe the two incidents may be linked and during each, three-figure sums of cash were stolen.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with any information that can help police inquiries in identifying and tracing those responsible, should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3912 of 18 December 2020.

“Alternatively an anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”