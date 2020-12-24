Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle collision in the Western Isles.

Police have closed the A859 Tarbert to Maraig road at Ardhasaig on Harris.

The force said there are no diversions available.

Motorists have been warned it is expected to be closed for a “significant period”.

A spokesman for the fire service said they received a call at 9.01am and sent two crews from Tarbert and Leverburgh to the scene.

The crews were stood down at 11.37am.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a serious road crash, involving one-vehicle, on the A859 south of Ardhasaig, Harris, around 9.05am on Thursday, December 24. Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

More to follow.