Shetland Covid cases rise as library closes and people are urged not to use inter-island ferries

Libraries have been shut and people have been urged not to use inter-island ferries as a Covid outbreak on Shetland continues to grow.

A further eight cases were yesterday reported, bringing the total to 34.

It is the biggest outbreak since the pandemic first struck in the islands, and more than 120 people are now self-isolating.

NHS Shetland’s consultant in public health, Dr Susan Laidlaw, said all the cases were linked to the original outbreak in the North Mainland, either directly or through household spread.

She said: “The spread has been largely linked to hospitality venues and socialising within households, but not necessarily through people doing anything wrong or not following guidance. Many of the cases are within the same few households.”

Dr Laidlaw said she knew it was a difficult time for people who had experienced an arduous year with events, family gatherings and holidays cancelled, and many were feeling very isolated and vulnerable.

She added: “But this is a highly infectious virus and we must all be careful and consider those around us.”

Dr Laidlaw said, for the time being, NHS Shetland would not move out of Level 3 to the more stringent Level 4, currently in place across mainland Scotland.

She added: “We have only been in Level 3 for a few days, and we believe that our community can get this under control. However, if the rate of new infections does not slow down, then this will be reconsidered.”

As the extensive contact tracing for Covid-19 continues, Shetland Islands Council’s convener Malcolm Bell said the whole community can play their part in keeping everyone safe this Hogmanay and into the new year.

He said: “We find ourselves in an unfortunate situation, but we have been here before and the resilience shown by the community over recent months has been outstanding.

“The advice from our public health specialists is very clear – we must all do what we can over the next couple of weeks to minimise the contact we have with others.

“This is a very hard message at a time of year when we all want to meet friends and family, but the situation does warrant it.

“We can – and will – get on top of this latest outbreak, but we do need everyone to play their part.”

Shetland Islands Council has already decided to suspend visiting at all of its 18 care homes and centres as a result of the surge in cases.

In response to the increased number of Covid, changes have been made to Shetland Library and inter-island ferry services.

Shetland Library was due to open yesterday, but will now remain closed to the public for the rest of this week and next.

On inter-island ferries, cash payments will be suspended with immediate effect.

Scottish Government guidance for Level Three states that public transport should be used for essential travel only.