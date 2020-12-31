Nearly a dozen more Covid cases confirmed on Shetland as cluster grows to 54

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 11 cases of Covid have been confirmed on Shetland overnight.

More than 300 people on the island are already self-isolating following an outbreak linked to a cluster on the north mainland – which has sparked a warning the area could be placed under Level 4 restrictions.

Health bosses confirmed the 11 new cases today, which takes the total number of infections to 54.

Susan Laidlaw, director of public health for NHS Shetland, said that while many of those testing positive had very mild symptoms, “some were quite unwell” – although stressed no one has been admitted to hospital so far.

She said the new cases had been expected as they are household contacts of those already battling the virus.

Last night, Dr Laidlaw urged people to stay at home for Hogmanay, echoing the message of health chiefs, police and political leaders across the country.

She said: “The hosting of any kind of celebration that draws a crowd would be irresponsible and risk triggering more outbreaks like the one we are currently dealing with.

“We are appealing to every individual in our community, no matter how young or old you are, to consider others in everything you do.”

Dr Laidlaw moved to reassure the community about the outbreak.

She added: “We are confident that we understand the spread of the virus in this current outbreak, and that all the appropriate measures are being taken to control the situation.

“However it does remain very serious, and we are likely to see more positive cases before things, hopefully, settle down again.

“Even with all the extensive contact tracing and testing, there may well be more people in Shetland who have picked up the virus, are infectious but have absolutely no symptoms.”