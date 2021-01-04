Two new cases reported in Shetland outbreak as three people are admitted to hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three Shetland residents suffering from Covid-19 are in a stable condition in hospital as the outbreak on the island begins to stabilise.

Two patients have been taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital having been directly linked to an outbreak of 74 cases.

Meanwhile a third patient, who had recently travelled, has not been linked to the community outbreak.

Health officials are now working with mainland health boards as they start contact tracing.

Dr Susan Laidlaw, consultant in Public Health for NHS Shetland said infection rates there were beginning to slow down over the weekend.

She thanked the health and social care partnership for quick action in closing care homes to indoor visitors, using adequate PPE and carrying out testing.

“This has been an extremely difficult time with the virus spreading rapidly for several days,” she said.

“However, with the Shetland community responding to public health advice and, with many people going above and beyond level 3 restrictions, this appears to have slowed the spread of this outbreak.

“The spread of the virus on the Scottish mainland meant that people in Shetland could not let their guard down.”

Hundreds of residents across the north coast island are currently self-isolating following the outbreak which health officials directly linked to a cluster of infections on the north mainland.

So far, care homes across the island have escaped the outbreak.

The latest figures were released by Kathleen Carolan, NHS Shetland’s director of Nursing and Acute Services as the Scottish Government announced tighter restrictions as the new strain of the virus continues to take hold.

On Saturday, health officials announced no new cases for the first time in more than a fortnight.