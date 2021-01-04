Man rescued after being trapped under tractor on Lewis beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been rescued by emergency services after he was trapped under a tractor on a beach in the north of Lewis.

The fire service was called out to the scene at Port Stoth beach near Port of Ness, on the northern tip of the island, just after 1pm.

They were later assisted by several coastguard teams and the ambulance service.

The man was safely removed from beneath the vehicle, and was taken to the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “The Ness, Bragar and Stornoway teams were tasked to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance at the Port of Ness at around 1.30pm.

“We assisted the fire and ambulance services in extracting a male from under a tractor on the beach at Port Stoth.

“The man was taken to Western Isles Hospital to be checked over.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We assisted in the rescue after receiving the call at 1.06pm.

“We had three pumps attend: one from Port of Ness, one from Shawbost and one from Stornoway.

“The stop message for that came in at 2.48pm.”