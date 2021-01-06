Scottish Government to investigate Skye Covid home test complaint

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government is to investigate after a Skye couple said they have been waiting more than a week for their Covid home tests to be collected.

Daniel and Rebecca Barratt took a test after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Mr Barratt, 38, a self-employed carpenter from Ord, said they followed guidelines: “We were told that to return tests there is a need for a priority mailbox. One does not exist on Skye.

“The alternative is to contact the Covid-19 booking team for collection through a courier. We took out tests at 8am and waited all day for the courier but so far they have not been collected.

“At a time when this is still growing, it is problematic to say the least.”

Skye councillor Calum Munro said it appeared the system is “not fit for purpose” and will ask Highland Council to investigate also.

MSP Rhoda Grant, who has previously highlighted problems with home tests, raised the case with the first minister this week and said it calls into question access to the testing regime in remote rural Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said it is important to address individual cases and it will be looked into.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said NHS Highland can help communities access testing if they are unable to get access to home test kits.