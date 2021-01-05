Video: Bomb disposal experts carry out controlled explosion after World War Two hand grenade is found on Shetland

Bomb disposal experts were called to Shetland after an item of suspected ordnance was found.
A group of personnel from the Clyde-based Northern Diving Group investigated the item that was found in the out-buildings of a local property.
They discovered that it was a World War Two hand grenade.
The Royal Navy confirmed they had attended the incident on Monday and made the grenade safe by carrying out a controlled explosion.
A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Royal Navy bomb disposal experts from the Clyde-based Northern Diving Group travelled to Shetland yesterday to investigate an item of suspected ordnance found in the out-buildings of a local property.”
Bomb disposal experts were previously called to Shetland in August to deal with a suspected ordnance.
It was found on the B9076 near Scatsta airfield.
