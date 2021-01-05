Wednesday, January 6th 2021 Show Links
Video: Bomb disposal experts carry out controlled explosion after World War Two hand grenade is found on Shetland

by David Walker
January 5, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: January 5, 2021, 6:31 pm

Bomb disposal experts were called to Shetland after an item of suspected ordnance was found.

A group of personnel from the Clyde-based Northern Diving Group investigated the item that was found in the out-buildings of a local property.

They discovered that it was a World War Two hand grenade.

The Royal Navy confirmed they had attended the incident on Monday and made the grenade safe by carrying out a controlled explosion.

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Royal Navy bomb disposal experts from the Clyde-based Northern Diving Group travelled to Shetland yesterday to investigate an item of suspected ordnance found in the out-buildings of a local property.”

Bomb disposal experts were previously called to Shetland in August to deal with a suspected ordnance.

It was found on the B9076 near Scatsta airfield.

