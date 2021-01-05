Ten new cases of Coronavirus reported in Shetland outbreak bringing the total to 84

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ten new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded on the Shetland islands today.

It follows an outbreak earlier in the week when four people were admitted to the Gilbert Bain Hospital after a community outbreak.

Currently it is the largest outbreak to be recorded on the islands since the start of the pandemic with 84 people having tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, NHS Shetland has received a large number of requests for tests from people with symptoms and more positive results are said to be expected, but at reduced numbers compared to last week.

Currently the patients who have remained at the hospital are reported to be in a stable condition while others involved in the outbreak are isolating and their contacts have been traced.

NHS Shetland chiefs have said that their focus for the Islands is to turn out the vaccine to around 2000 people by the end of the month.

To date 435 people have received the first Pfizer Biontech vaccine – 169 NHS staff, 161 care home staff and 105 care home residents.

NHS Shetland Public Health Consultant Dr Susan Laidlaw said: “We are expecting a delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week.”

“It will be used primarily for people aged over 80, starting with those who are housebound. All the care home residents who are able to have the Pfizer vaccine have already been vaccinated.

“We must follow the FACTS guidelines and the current Government restrictions as this is the only way to keep ourselves and others safe at present.”