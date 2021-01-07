Vandals disrupt Covid care for vulnerable pupils and children of key workers in Stornoway

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Extensive vandalism to Stornoway Primary in the Western Isles has prevented vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers from a quick return to their own school during the Covid crisis.

Alternative arrangements had to be put in place yesterday as work continued to repair the damage caused by the individuals who rampaged through the building during the winter break.

They caused serious damage to the heating system, leading to major flooding within a recently refurbished part of the school.

Contractors and staff have been working flat-out ever since to return it to a useable condition, but the severity of the attack has defeated efforts – albeit temporarily – with heating and hot water still unavailable yesterday.

Western Islands Council’s education committee vice-chairman Calum Maclean said: “It is very sad it has come to this. Just heartbreaking.

“What has happened has affected the most vulnerable pupils in the community and the children of key workers, with alternative arrangements having to be put in place.

“The vandalism is thoroughly unacceptable and the impact is also unacceptable.”

While the majority of pupils across the country are facing home learning due to the recent Covid lockdown, a small number of vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers are being allowed access to schools for care and teaching.

At Stornoway Primary, alternative arrangements had to be put in place yesterday as repairs continued.

Senior education officer Donald Macleod said: “Since its discovery on Saturday, the school team, Comhairle staff and contractors have been working tirelessly to try to reinstate the areas that were damaged and get the school ready for operation at the start of term.

“While it’s been possible to make ready all the areas and rooms to be used by pupils and staff, the damage to the plant room and heating systems has been major and contractors have been unable to reinstate heating and hot water to the school or nursery building in time for Wednesday.

“We do apologise to the parents affected by this.”

As a result of the vandalism, all children of key workers and vulnerable pupils who had expected to attend at Stornoway Primary had to report to the Nicolson Institute, where arrangements were made to accommodate them there.

This included school transport and meal provision.

It is expect heating may finally be restored to the primary school area some time today.

The provision for children of key workers and vulnerable pupils at nursery level was moved to Laxdale nursery for the remainder of this week.

They expect to be able to return to Stornoway Primary Nursery by Monday.

Mr Macleod added: “We would like to thank the staff of Stornoway Primary, Comhairle building and technical staff, contractors and the police for all their work in addressing the vandalism and working to ensure the school can open this week.”

Police Scotland confirmed that two 14-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the damage and will be the subject of a report to the Children’s Reporter.

Sergeant Ross Masson, of Stornoway police station, said: “I’d like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information after our appeal.

“It is very disappointing that this mindless act of vandalism has taken place at Stornoway Primary School.

“There is a minority in our community who feel this sort of behaviour is acceptable, but I want to be clear that it is not.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.

“Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101.”