Island mum’s killers plan to launch appeal

Two drug addicts who slit a Shetland mum-of-two’s throat during a frenzied attack for cash are set to go before appeal judges later this year.

Ross MacDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 29, were handed life sentences for killing Tracy Walker, 40, in Lerwick in July 2019.

The pair stood trial at the High Court in Edinburgh last year having denied striking Tracy on the head with a rock before strangling her and stabbing her in the throat.

However the pair were convicted and Judge Lord Uist told MacDougall he would have to serve a minimum of 23 years before he could apply for parole.

Smith was told she would have to serve at least 20 years and two months before she could hope for release from custody.

Now lawyers for the two killers have notified officials at the Court of Criminal Appeal of their intention to go there.

An official at the court confirmed the two accused’s legal representatives had notified them of their intention to appeal. It is not known at this stage whether they are appealing against their convictions or sentences.

During proceedings last year, the High Court in Edinburgh heard the pair targeted Miss Walker because they needed money to buy drugs and knew she had £100 on her.

A jury heard Smith handed MacDougall a fish filleting knife which she took from her stepfather’s home in the town.

They then confronted Miss Walker in Ladies Drive, Lerwick, and MacDougall struck her on the head with a rock before strangling her and stabbing her in the throat.

Jurors heard that following the attack, Smith stood for 10 minutes and watched Miss Walker die before she and MacDougall left and took a ride in his car.

The appeals are expected to be heard later this year.

