Witness appeal after car knocks man from bike on Lewis

Police on Lewis are appealing for witnesses after a car struck a cyclist and knocked him from his bike.

The incident happened on the A859 Soval Bends at around 11.20am on Tuesday.

Thankfully, the man was not seriously injured as a result of the crash.

Officers believe that the car involved was a Renault Clio or something similar, and it may have been royal blue or black.

Members of the public who may be able to provide information, or who have dashcam footage of the incident, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting NH/0015/21.

Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.