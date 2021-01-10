Police issue warning to Shetland drivers of icy conditions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists in Shetland are being warned by police to expect disruptions due to bad weather.

Multiple roads across the island are currently being affected by ice.

The A970 north of Lerwick and north of Voe and Brae are especially affected by the bad conditions.

Shetland Islands Council have been contacted and the roads will be treated accordingly.

Officers are urging motorists to adapt to the changing conditions and allow extra time for journeys.