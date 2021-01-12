‘Significant cause for concern’ as Barra reports its first Covid cases – with three islanders taken to hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A small island off the west coast has reported its first cases of Covid, with three patients being taken to hospital.

The boss of NHS Western Isles and the head teacher of the local school yesterday discussed their fears for Barra.

Two new cases were reported on the island on Monday, with both people being hospitalised. One of them was flown to a mainland hospital.

Another positive case confirmed just after Christmas was also transferred to a mainland hospital.

Now chief executive of NHS Western Isles Gordon Jamieson has urged people to follow the restrictions.

In his daily public update, he said: “It is too early to say whether this is the start of a change in our circumstances, however I have to say it gives me significant cause for concern at the moment.”

And Suzanne Forman, head teacher of Castlebay Community School, took to social media to issue a plea to parents of island children.

She wrote: “It has now been confirmed that Covid is on Barra and we are moving into a critical few weeks both here and nationally.

“Educational provision in the schools is available for key worker and vulnerable children but please only send your children into the schools if you have absolutely no other childcare.

“There are comprehensive remote learning programmes set up which staff are delivering.”