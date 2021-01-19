Medal for long-serving special constable on Shetland as force launches SPC recruitment drive on the Northern Isles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A long-serving volunteer police officer on Shetland has been awarded a medal for his dedicated service.

Special police constable (SPC) Euan Anderson is also a Dogs Against Drugs handler, and was presented with the medal by by councillor Alastair Cooper, chairman of the Shetland community safety resilience board.

Special constables are volunteer police officers who can work full time and volunteer just 96 hours per year or a few hours a week.

Mr Anderson received his award as Police Scotland focuses on recruiting more SPCs.

The force will be holding recruitment events next week on Microsoft Teams, with Shetland’s event on Monday January 25, and Orkney’s on January 27.

Both events will be held between 6pm and 8pm.

Police Scotland’s recruitment officer Sgt Fraser Macdonald said SPCs wear the same uniform and have the same powers.

“Being a police officer should stand for something – you believe everyone has a right to live in a safe home and community, you are passionate about serving and protecting others and standing up for what is right.

“If you are a community-orientated person, becoming a volunteer police officer could be your opportunity to a unique volunteer experience and a chance to be part of a team.

“Police Scotland are actively recruiting volunteer police officers in your community in 2021.

“If you are interested and have what it takes to join a great team, please come along to one of our online recruiting events.”

Sgt Macdonald will speak at the events, along with local SPC co-ordinators.

They will give information about the roles and duties of a volunteers police officer, the recruitment process and lived experiences of policing in Shetland and Orkney.

To attend, you need to pre-register by emailing

policerecruitmentaberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk